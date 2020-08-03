HALIFAX -- Six people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Wolfville Ridge, N.S on Sunday.

Police, along with EHS and the Wolfville Fire Department, responded to the collision between a pickup truck and car around 6:14 p.m. at the intersection of Ridge Road and Grand Pré Road.

The driver and passenger of the car, both men from Halifax County, were taken to hospital with what police say are serious injuries.

The four adults in the pickup truck, all from Kings County, were also taken to hospital with injuries, some of which appeared serious.

The road was closed for most of Sunday evening as an RCMP Collision Analyst assessed the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.