Snow-covered roads for some Friday morning commutes in the Maritimes

A fast-moving band of snow will accumulate on roads and reduce visibility for many in the Maritimes Thursday night into Friday morning.

TIMING

Snow develops for western New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia between 8 p.m. Thursday and midnight. By 4-6 a.m. Friday, snow will have reached into eastern New Brunswick, eastern mainland Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. Cape Breton should be into the snow shortly after 6 a.m. Friday. Snow will have turned to light rain and freezing rain for all but northern areas of New Brunswick by near noon Friday. By Friday evening, most of the Maritimes will be down to either a chance of flurries or showers. The exception will be in northern areas of New Brunswick, which will still see some accumulating snow, though it will be getting lighter.

Approximate windows when different communities in the Maritimes can expect to accumulate snow. In a lot of cases, the snow will be followed by some freezing rain and rain.

AMOUNTS

Initially, frozen surfaces and snowfall rates of 2+ cm/hr will ensure that the snow accumulates quickly once it starts to fall. Visibility will also come down quickly in the heavier snow. A quick 5 cm is expected for much of mainland Nova Scotia, except 5 to 10 cm for and around the Annapolis Valley as well as the north shore. Cape Breton can expect widespread 5 to 10 cm as well with 10 to 15 cm possible in the Highlands. Five to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets should be expected in southern New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. Central New Brunswick, including Woodstock and Fredericton, as well as westernmost communities in P.E.I. will see 10 to 15 cm of accumulation. Continued periods of snow Friday afternoon and evening means northern areas of New Brunswick will see totals of 15 to 25 cm.

Forecasted snow and rain amounts. The highest snow totals are in northern areas of New Brunswick.

WEATHER WARNINGS

Snowfall warnings have been issued for northern areas of New Brunswick with a forecast of 15 or more centimetres of snow for communities in the area. Special weather statements continue for central and southern New Brunswick as well as Prince Edward Island. The statements calling for snow and ice pellet amounts of 5 to 10 cm except 10 to 15 cm in central New Brunswick. Environment Canada cautions in both the warning and statement that travel could become difficult, advising that “similar storms in the past have caused traffic delays and hazardous driving conditions.”

A wind warning is also in effect for northern Inverness County, Cape Breton. The warning there is a result of the topography of the Cape Breton Highlands. Southeast winds could gusts to 110 km/h Friday noon into evening.

Weather warnings and statements are in effect for the region.