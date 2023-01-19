Snowfall warning in effect for all of Nova Scotia

Many Nova Scotians will see their first significant snowfall Friday, with snowfall warnings in effect across the province.

A strengthening low-pressure system will pass south and east of the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia Friday.

The easterly track of the storm will keep colder air in place for the Maritimes. That makes this more of a snow, rather than a mixed precipitation event for the region.

The heaviest snow is expected in Nova Scotia, which was placed under a snowfall warning Thursday afternoon by Environment Canada.

A Snowfall warning is in effect for all of Nova Scotia.

TIMING

Snow will start falling and accumulating before sunrise in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Motorists can expect a difficult morning commute in Digby, Yarmouth, and Shelburne counties.

A lighter snow will also fall in southwestern New Brunswick by early Friday morning. Snow will develop across most of the Maritimes, west-to-east, Friday morning into mid-afternoon.

The snow will impact afternoon and evening commutes across Nova Scotia. Snowy roads may also be an issue in southern areas of New Brunswick and eastern Prince Edward Island Friday afternoon into the evening.

The snow will clear in New Brunswick Friday night. But in Prince Edward Island and northern and eastern parts of Nova Scotia, snow will linger into Saturday morning.

SNOW AMOUNTS

The most snow Friday through Saturday morning is expected in Nova Scotia. Yarmouth up the South Shore and into the metro Halifax area could pick up between 20 cm and 30 cm of snow. Much of the rest of Nova Scotia will see totals of 10 to 20 cm.

Parts of southern New Brunswick, as well as Charlottetown and east Prince Edward Island, will see 5 cm to 10 cm. Lower snow totals will move into western P.E.I. as well as central and northern New Brunswick.

A period of ice pellets and freezing rain is possible for coastal areas of Nova Scotia's South Shore Friday afternoon before turning back to snow by evening.

WIND

A northeast wind with peak gusts of 30 to 50 km/h will accompany the snow. While it doesn’t meet warning criteria, it will be enough to blow the snow around, reducing visibility.