Snowfall warnings expanded in the Maritimes ahead of approaching snow
Environment Canada has expanded recent snowfall warnings into central New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton.
Expanded snowfall warnings and special weather statements by Environment Canada.Snowfall warnings now blanket the southern half of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and all of Nova Scotia, except Yarmouth and Shelburne Counties as well as northern Inverness and Victoria Counties in Cape Breton.
The warnings caution of some snow totals that could reach 15 to 30 cm. The highest snow totals are forecast for mainland Nova Scotia, with a general range of 20 to 30 cm. The government weather agency continues to note that, “snow will become heavy at times (Thursday) evening,” and “rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”
Northern areas of New Brunswick are now under a special weather statement, with some snow totals of 10 to 15 cm possible. In Cape Breton, northern Inverness and Victoria Counties are also under a statement, with snow possibly reaching 15 cm by Friday morning. There is snowfall warning for Yarmouth and Shelburne Counties in the southwest of Nova Scotia due to the area expecting more rain and ice pellets to mix in.
Forecasted snow amounts for the Maritimes, with lower amounts in the southwest of Nova Scotia due to the presence of rain and ice pellets.Snow is expected to be falling in western New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia by early afternoon. The snow will reach eastern New Brunswick and central Nova Scotia by the start of the evening. Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia including Cape Breton will get into the snow late Thursday evening to midnight. The heaviest snow will clear the Maritimes west-to-east between 2 and 6 a.m. Friday. Areas of lighter snow and flurries are likely to linger in Halifax, eastern Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island through the remainder of Friday morning.
The approximate progress of the start of the snow across the Maritimes moving into Thursday evening and night.An easterly wind turning northerly will accompany the falling snow. Peak gusts of 30 to 50 km/h are expected Thursday night into early Friday morning. Areas near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia could reach gusts of 50 to 70 km/h. While below warning criteria, the gustier winds are expected to blow the snow around creating drifts and reducing visibility.
Snow will be widespread in the Maritimes for Thursday night. Areas of heavier snowfall are shown in the darker shade of blue.The southwest of Nova Scotia should continue to monitor the Saturday forecast. Another low-pressure system is expected to move out of the northeastern U.S. and track south of the Maritimes. It is possible that the southwestern corner of Nova Scotia ends up with another 15 cm snowfall on Saturday.
There will be live updates on the latest position of the snow, timelines, and expected snow amounts on CTV News Atlantic programming at 5, 6, and 11:30 p.m.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
BREAKING | Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
A court has reduced the precedent-setting sentence of a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties in 2014.
As reverse mortgages boom in popularity, here's what you need to know
CTVNews.ca looks at what you need to know about reverse motrgages, which are seeing a surge in popularity as more Canadians seek to age in place.
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
Ottawa ends shipments of rapid COVID-19 tests as millions set to expire
The federal government has stopped shipping rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provinces as millions are set to expire within the year, and experts say the once-essential tool has lost its importance in the pandemic.
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
Pilot diverts flight, treating passengers to stunning show of Northern Lights
Passengers on a flight from England to Iceland were treated to stunning views as the pilot looped around to catch the display of aurora borealis in the night sky.
Famous Little Mermaid statue in Denmark vandalized with Russian flag colours
The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen's Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen's biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized, with the colours of the Russian flag painted on the rock on which she sits, a newspaper reported Thursday.
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the Royal Family amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
Toronto
-
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
-
Toronto chef spends 2 years creating McDonald’s newest menu item
A Toronto chef has been fine-tuning McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac for two years leading up to its upcoming national launch.
-
Leaders to call for expansion of Nexus, Global Entry at Toronto Pearson Airport
A new coalition will be calling on the federal government to expand Nexus and Global Entry at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
-
Calgary developer avoids jail time for drunk-driving crash
Calgary businessman John Torode avoided jail time and said he "regrets" driving impaired as he pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, against two victims in a head-on crash south of Calgary in June 2020.
-
Kevin Stanfield's forecast: A warm and windy Thursday before another waft of snow
Another bout of flurries arrives this weekend… warm first!
Montreal
-
English CEGEPs struggle with new regulations brought in by Bill 96
Wednesday marks the deadline for high school students to apply to Quebec CEGEPs, and administrators at English colleges say they are struggling with new regulations brought in by Quebec's new language law, commonly known as Bill 96.
-
Quebec City police investigate cases of children accidentally poisoned by cannabis
The Quebec City Police Department (SPVQ) is investigating cases of accidental cannabis poisoning of children. The SPVQ warns that criminal negligence charges could be laid against those responsible for such poisonings.
-
Asylum seekers face hurdles, discrimination as they compete for housing in Montreal
Maria Fernanda Lopez, 43, said that when her French-speaking husband would talk to the landlords or tenants over the phone, they were very friendly. But the moment they would meet in person, their demeanours would change and they would come up with excuses for not renting them the apartment.
Edmonton
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
-
9 Alberta Emergency Alerts in a row were a testing 'glitch': province
The sending of several emergency alert notifications to Albertans' phones, televisions and radios Wednesday afternoon was a testing "glitch," the province's public safety minister says.
Northern Ontario
-
Search on for missing northern Ontario plane
Search and rescue crews are looking for a small commercial plane with two people on board that went missing Tuesday in a remote area of northern Ontario.
-
'It came from the heart': Ontario woman offers homeless man job on the spot, now working at farm
An Ontario woman's decision to hire a man experiencing homelessness to work on her farm on a whim is showing the power of kindness and the ability of community to change lives.
-
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
London
-
Winter storm watch in effect for London and area
A winter storm watch is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford and Huron-Perth.
-
Did you see Jupiter and Venus Wednesday night?
Did you notice two bright lights in the sky Wednesday night? It was Jupiter and Venus — Just after sunset, the two planets appeared in the evening sky at their closest approach point.
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash near Guelph, Ont.
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
-
6-year-old in hospital after being shot by 4-year-old: Manitoba RCMP
A six-year-old is in hospital and one man has been arrested after a four-year-old shot a gun on Peguis First Nation.
-
This is what Michael B. Jordan said about Winnipeg
If you are wondering how Michael B. Jordan feels about Winnipeg, well… he doesn't not love it.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Orleans explosion
A 35-year-old Ottawa man is facing a dozen charges in relation to an explosion in Orléans that injured 12 people last month.
-
A look at the most expensive home ever sold in Manotick
Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties says the home known as 'The Estate"\' sold in February for $4.2 million, the highest-ever residential property sold in the south Ottawa neighbourhood.
-
Senators acquire defenceman Jakob Chychrun
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun for their push towards an NHL playoff spot.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges, police say over 24,000 narcotics unaccounted for
A Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Here's the one thing Sask. doctor organizations say would greatly improve health care in the province
Saskatchewan's two major physicians' organizations are asking the provincial government to devote a "significant portion" of new federal health care money to overhauling Saskatchewan's approach to family medicine.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after string of dumpster fires, some near residential buildings
Police are investigating after multiple commercial waste bins in Saskatoon's north end were hit by fire on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Man assaulted, robbed by 2 strangers in New Westminster, police say
Police in New Westminster are seeking additional witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed by two strangers in the city's downtown Monday morning.
-
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Court reduces sentence for Moncton Mountie killer Justin Bourque
A court has reduced the precedent-setting sentence of a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties in 2014.
Regina
-
No injuries reported in two evening house fires
No one was injured in two separate house fires in Regina on Wednesday evening, Regina Fire said on Twitter.
-
2 in 3 Canadians, 41% in Sask. believe China attempted to interfere with federal elections: poll
According to a recent poll by the Angus Reid Institute, two in three Canadians surveyed believed there was attempted interference from China in Canada’s last two federal elections.
-
More public consultation requested ahead of catalyst committee project approvals
The City of Regina’s executive committee has decided more public consultation is needed before taking the next steps with the majority of the projects proposed by the catalyst committee.
Vancouver Island
-
Climate activist spreads paint on mammoth at Royal B.C. Museum
A climate activist was escorted out of the Royal B.C. Museum by police Wednesday morning after spreading pink paint on the museum's woolly mammoth replica.
-
B.C. doctor disciplined for using MDMA, psilocybin, hypnosis in treatments
A Vancouver Island doctor has been reprimanded for prescribing medication to an employee without documentation, and using hypnosis and drugs such as psilocybin and MDMA as a form of therapy.
-
Multiple deaths, injuries reported in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Multiple people have died and others were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to the community's mayor.