Snowfall warnings expanded in the Maritimes ahead of approaching snow

Environment Canada has expanded recent snowfall warnings into central New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Cape Breton.

Expanded snowfall warnings and special weather statements by Environment Canada.Snowfall warnings now blanket the southern half of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and all of Nova Scotia, except Yarmouth and Shelburne Counties as well as northern Inverness and Victoria Counties in Cape Breton.

The warnings caution of some snow totals that could reach 15 to 30 cm. The highest snow totals are forecast for mainland Nova Scotia, with a general range of 20 to 30 cm. The government weather agency continues to note that, “snow will become heavy at times (Thursday) evening,” and “rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

Northern areas of New Brunswick are now under a special weather statement, with some snow totals of 10 to 15 cm possible. In Cape Breton, northern Inverness and Victoria Counties are also under a statement, with snow possibly reaching 15 cm by Friday morning. There is snowfall warning for Yarmouth and Shelburne Counties in the southwest of Nova Scotia due to the area expecting more rain and ice pellets to mix in.

Forecasted snow amounts for the Maritimes, with lower amounts in the southwest of Nova Scotia due to the presence of rain and ice pellets.Snow is expected to be falling in western New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia by early afternoon. The snow will reach eastern New Brunswick and central Nova Scotia by the start of the evening. Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia including Cape Breton will get into the snow late Thursday evening to midnight. The heaviest snow will clear the Maritimes west-to-east between 2 and 6 a.m. Friday. Areas of lighter snow and flurries are likely to linger in Halifax, eastern Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island through the remainder of Friday morning.

The approximate progress of the start of the snow across the Maritimes moving into Thursday evening and night.An easterly wind turning northerly will accompany the falling snow. Peak gusts of 30 to 50 km/h are expected Thursday night into early Friday morning. Areas near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia could reach gusts of 50 to 70 km/h. While below warning criteria, the gustier winds are expected to blow the snow around creating drifts and reducing visibility.

Snow will be widespread in the Maritimes for Thursday night. Areas of heavier snowfall are shown in the darker shade of blue.The southwest of Nova Scotia should continue to monitor the Saturday forecast. Another low-pressure system is expected to move out of the northeastern U.S. and track south of the Maritimes. It is possible that the southwestern corner of Nova Scotia ends up with another 15 cm snowfall on Saturday.

