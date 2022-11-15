Snowfall warnings issued in New Brunswick Wednesday

A low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of snow and rain to the Maritimes Wednesday.

The heaviest snow is expected in the northern half of New Brunswick. Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for central areas of the province, with 15 to 30 centimetres of snow expected to fall Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

Motorists should expect winter-driving conditions during their commute late afternoon. In the warnings, Environment Canada cautions that “rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Snowfall warnings have been issued in New Brunswick for Wednesday.

Southern areas of the province, including Fredericton, will likely see a mix of ice pellets and rain Wednesday evening and night. Northern areas of New Brunswick will mostly see snow.

Winter storm watches and warnings have also been issued for northern Maine by the National Weather Service in that state.

A low-pressure system is expected to bring the most snow to parts of central and northern New Brunswick.

