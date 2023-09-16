Snowstorm-looking conditions at Halifax-area beach caused by sea foam

At first glance, it may have looked like Nova Scotia's Lawrencetown Beach was in the midst of a snowstorm Saturday afternoon.

Instead, post-tropical storm Lee was causing an abundance of sea foam to fly around the area. The sea foam was so thick, it had the appearance of snowflakes at times.

The phenomenon appeared to slow traffic down in the area, despite pleas from officials to avoid the coastline, with many people stopping to marvel at what was taking place. Videos on social media showed foam piling up on the side of the road.



Post-tropical storm Lee causes sea foam at Nova Scotia's Lawrencetown Beach Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (Courtesy: X/@Move100Halifax)



According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sea foam forms when dissolved organic matter in the ocean is churned up.

The NOAA says seawater contains dissolved salts, proteins, fats, dead algae, and other pollutants. When the ocean is agitated by wind and waves — as it does during a powerful storm like Lee — it causes an excess of sea foam.



