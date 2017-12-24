

CTV Atlantic





Sobeys has released a statement saying the company will be temporarily removing romaine lettuce from their shelves across Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is advising Canadians to not consume romaine lettuce products while they investigate an E. coli outbreak that is linked to one death and 40 illnesses.

Sobeys says products including all Compliments branded products containing romaine lettuce will be removed from sales nationally until further notice.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that our voluntary action has caused. The health and safety of our customers remains, as always, our first priority,” said the statement.

Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador have each reported 13 cases, Ontario has had eight, New Brunswick five and Nova Scotia one.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the cases of E. coli 0157 seemed to be associated with the consumption of romaine lettuce.

Ten additional cases have been reported and the investigation into the outbreak is continuing.

The outbreak investigation is continuing and the agency says the public health notice will be updated on a regular basis as the investigation evolves.

Those who became ill range between the ages of four and 80 and 70 per cent of those who became sick are female.

With files from the Canadian Press.