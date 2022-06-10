Social media experts warn of unintended consequences of 'sharenting'
The term "sharenting" may be new to some, but its meaning is self-explanatory.
It's a term used when parents post sensitive content about their young children online, often without consent, as the child may be too young to give it, or understand the full scope of what they're consenting to.
Social media marketing expert, Marc Botte, has heard of the term and says he's cautious of what he posts on the internet about his children.
"We're careful about the things we put online," said Botte, a social media marketing expert in Sydney, N.S.
Botte says he and his wife do share their child's moments online from time to time, but adds the content and audience is limited.
"Ultimately, we do put some funny photos and videos of our son on the internet," Botte said. “But we have our profiles locked down fairly well."
Caron Irwin works as a parenting coach in Toronto and has three children herself.
She says, in most cases, photos and videos are posted with the best intentions, but adds there is such thing as "oversharing."
She says some images could have unintended consequences for the child when they grow up, or as early as the teen and "tween" years.
"They're starting to figure out who they are in this world," Irwin said. “I do know that image or social media, or what they might see or what's portrayed of them, might impact their thoughts or feelings or ideas around who they are and their identity, and they might not appreciate that."
According to a study done in the United Kingdom, the average parent will post 1,500 pictures of their child online before the age of five.
The study also noted that almost a third of parents surveyed said they had never thought to seek a child’s permission before posting, with 55 per cent saying they weren't concerned about repercussions.
Experts in the study said consequences could include things like identity fraud in the future and unintentionally putting kids at risk to things like hacking, facial recognition tracking and pedophilia.
Irwin says if the child is old enough to understand and offer consent, the best bet is to ask them first.
"I think that helps get some buy-in from the kids," Irwin said. “It also helps model to our children that it's normal to ask for consent before you share something on social media."
Another study by Microsoft in 2019 found that more than 40 per cent of teens surveyed across 25 countries said they were troubled about how much their parents shared online.
"The tendency in this day and age is to share everything, to share every intimate moment with the world," Botte said. “That's kind of the culture that we live in, but I think moderation is important."
The bottom line, experts say, is that parents are ultimately responsible for their children’s digital footprint until they're old enough to use social media themselves.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
Prince William goes undercover to highlight a big issue
Homelessness and long-term unemployment aren't problems we generally associate with the royals, who've been born into a job for life and enjoy all the security, grand palaces and state dinners that come with privilege. That might explain the surprise of London's commuters on Wednesday, when Prince William popped up on the city's streets, selling copies of the Big Issue magazine.
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
Larry Nassar survivors say F.B.I. 'had a chance to stop a monster and they chose not to'
More than 90 women, including Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, are suing the F.B.I. for more than $1 billion for mishandling sex abuse allegations against former team doctor Larry Nassar.
Search in Texas murder case finds missing child, now age 42
A decades-long search by a Florida woman and her extended family linked to an unsolved murder case has resulted in the woman finally finding her missing granddaughter, now grown with no previous knowledge of her tragic history, officials said Thursday.
China calls COVID 'lab leak' theory a lie after WHO report
China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.
Toronto
-
Ontario records 20 per cent week-over week decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ontario is reporting a 20 per cent week-over-week decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations as most public health indicators continue to improve heading into the summer.
-
Things to do in Toronto this weekend
There are a number of festivals and celebrations taking place across Toronto this weekend, some of which are being hosted in-person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.
-
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
Calgary
-
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
-
RCMP seek details on possible child abduction in Cochrane, Alta.
Authorities in Cochrane, Alta. are seeking public information in regards to the latest alleged child abduction attempt in the town.
-
Paredes, Carey lead Stampeders to 30-27 season-opening win over Alouettes
The Stampeders delivered in their 30-27 victory over the Montreal Alouettes to open the CFL season on Thursday when Rene Paredes kicked a 38-yard field goal with 30 seconds remaining.
Montreal
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Quebec sword attacker sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 25 years
The man found guilty of using a sword to murder and maim in Quebec City's historic district on Halloween 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
-
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
Edmonton
-
Planning for Pope's Canadian visit still moving 'forward,' despite Africa trip cancellation: officials
The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton says planning continues for Pope Francis' visit to Canada in July, despite the pontiff cancelling an upcoming trip to Africa because of knee issues.
-
Concern in LGBTQ2S+ community over monkeypox fact sheet from Alberta Health
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday's COVID-19 press conference.
-
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario doctor who charged for tests he didn't do may still keep the money
Ontario's physician watchdog has come down as hard as it can on a doctor who it found billed the province's public medical system for tens of thousands of tests he didn't do, but the maximum penalty doesn't come close to the money he took.
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Search in Texas murder case finds missing child, now age 42
A decades-long search by a Florida woman and her extended family linked to an unsolved murder case has resulted in the woman finally finding her missing granddaughter, now grown with no previous knowledge of her tragic history, officials said Thursday.
London
-
Extortion and arson charges laid after incidents at North London home
A string of incidents at a London home has led to charges for two people, according to police.
-
Photos released of home invasion suspects
OPP have released photos of two suspects after a home invasion in Southwold Township.
-
'London Ice Cream Company' begins new chapter
Starting Friday, the new London Ice Cream Company retail shop will be on White Oak Road just south of Bradley Avenue.
Winnipeg
-
'It grew beyond its community roots': Osborne Village cancels Canada Day Street Festival
There will be no street festival in Osborne Village this Canada Day.
-
Woman who filed workplace complaint against Manitoba's top First Nations chief goes public
A woman who filed a complaint against Manitoba’s top First Nations chief has made her name public.
-
Manitoba’s post-pandemic recovery: which sectors are still feeling the effects of COVID
Manitoba’s workforce shrank slightly in May, the labour force losing 500 jobs, bucking a recent trend of economic gains following the removal of pandemic-related restrictions, according to new federal data.
Ottawa
-
Here's when gas prices will hit a new record high in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says prices will rise another three cents a litre on Saturday, to 215.9 cents a litre
-
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
-
Ottawa public school board's new dress code allows students to 'show your style'
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board approved updates to the Safe Schools Policies this spring, which includes an updated dress code and School District Code of Conduct.
Saskatoon
-
Food delivery driver charged in Prince Albert Arby's manager's death granted bail
The wife of a Prince Albert restaurant manager says his life was cut short on May 18 when he was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Prince Albert's Arby’s restaurant.
-
Sask. mom says province isn't offering therapy that could save son's sight
A Saskatoon mother is pushing for the Saskatchewan government to approve a treatment that would help save her six-year-old son’s vision.
-
Saskatoon police say many calls related to downtown shelter stem from 'discomfort' rather than crime
Jason Wattendorf can attest to the value of the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s downtown wellness shelter.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries sailings both cancelled and reinstated this weekend
BC Ferries is cancelling a number of sailings this weekend due to staffing shortages.
-
Driver crashes through overpass guardrail, plunges toward Highway 1 below
Police say a driver is lucky to only have minor injuries after her car plummeted from an overpass, nearly landing on Highway 1 Thursday.
-
Full-scale search for boater near Vancouver suspended, now a missing persons case
The full-scale search for a boater who went missing in the waters south of West Vancouver has been suspended.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Regina Food Bank and schools partner to help curb food insecurity among children
With about 43 per cent of food bank users being children, the Regina Food Bank has partnered with eight schools around the Queen City to help curb food insecurity among kids.
-
'Do more with less': Sask. school boards working to balance budgets amid soaring inflation rates
Before summer vacation starts Saskatchewan school boards are working to finalize budgets for the next school year, but it’s proving to be a difficult task as inflation rates remain high.
-
'They feel safe': Gay and Lesbian Community of Regina celebrates 50th anniversary
For 50 years, the group that owns and operates Q Nightclub and Lounge has been providing a safe place for 2SLGBTQ+ members to socialize.
Vancouver Island
-
'TikTok will release the information': Social media expert, criminal lawyer weigh in on speeding motorcycle videos
Videos posted on TikTok show motorcyclists using Island highways as their own private raceways.
-
Victoria police seek man after spitting assault in James Bay
Victoria police are trying to identify a man who allegedly spat on an employee at a business in the James Bay neighbourhood.
-
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by Canada Post truck in downtown Victoria
A pedestrian was taken to hospital by ambulance in Victoria after being struck by a Canada Post delivery truck on Thursday afternoon.