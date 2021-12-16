Some Maritimers second-guessing travel plans after Ottawa recommends against non-essential international travel

Some Maritimers planning to travel by air over the holidays are now second-guessing their travel plans after the federal government recommended against any non-essential international travel on Wednesday.

At the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, take-home COVID-19 test kits are being provided to anyone coming through arrivals.

Still, some passengers say with the arrival of the Omicron variant, travel can be nerve-racking.

"I'm a little nervous," said Natalie Harnum, who was flying to Ontario. "Ontario is a large province, I know, but I feel like I'm flying into the eye of COVID."

"I was a little skeptical this morning with all that's going on, but you got to do what you have to do," said traveller Scott Brown.

The federal government's recommendation to avoid non-essential travel is its approach to try and slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Stephen Barrett was planning to take his family to Mexico on Dec. 23, however, after Ottawa's advisory announcement, he's not sure what he will do now.

"We're listening to the news pretty closely, obviously the consideration and the concern for being stranded in a foreign country," said Barrett.

Barrett says he purchased travel insurance, which means he still has a few days to make his final decision and get a credit for his trip.

A period of time some other travellers may not have.

"Almost instantly, I had several emails from people asking what this meant for them and their travel," said Shari Tucker, independent travel advisor with Love The Way You Travel.

For Tucker, who is an adventure travel agent, it has been a tough year. She says as guidelines and restrictions continue to change, it can be confusing for clients and difficult for her to keep business going.

"Just as you get to that plateau and think things are going to flatten out, it's just a downward spiral again and it's exhausting," said Tucker.

A spokesperson for the Halifax Stanfield International Airport says airlines are seeing more people cancel upcoming trips.

"We are hearing from the airlines that they're starting to see increased cancellations," said Tiffany Chase, spokesperson for the Halifax airport. "It remains to be seen what the impact of the new international travel advisory will be."

"People are really booking travel two weeks to a month out now, so I think we can really expect a tough January and February based off this news," said Monette Pasher, executive director of the Atlantic Canada Airports Association.