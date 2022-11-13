Some Maritimers still waiting for financial assistance nearly two months post-Fiona

Nearly two months after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across the region, some residents are growing frustrated as they are still waiting for financial assistance.

A mobile office had been set up in Truro over the weekend to help expedite the process, but some wound up turned away.

Resident Tamara Frank expressed her lack of hope.

"It's been a pretty rough go, so when I heard about the $500 and the Red Cross, I came right away knowing that I needed help financially," said Frank.

Frank has been without power and heat since Fiona hit. The storm caused a tree to fall on her home and took the wires that connect to the power line with it.

"Nova Scotia Power had said I was ineligible to pay for the thing, so it had to be $2,000 that I had to pay to get it hooked up," she said.

Frank and many others picked up a ticket before noon, which allowed access to a specially-designated mobile team tasked with speeding-up the disaster relief process.

Still, many waited hours for their number to be called while others who arrived past noon were turned away.

"They are out of numbers so they said they are going to New Glasgow tomorrow," said Ashley Kruise.

While many patiently waited, people were frustrated with the process, beginning with registration.

"I wasn't able to get through it, just kept getting directed to other people and it just wouldn’t go through at all," said Frank.

The frustration isn't limited to Truro. A number of communities have complained about lengthy waits to access aid.

The Red Cross says with each government having its own program, the eligibility changes depending on the province, which can impact wait times.

"In Prince Edward Island, they had a very specific program that was available to all primary residents within the Island, within the province. Therefore, the numbers were significant -- potentially up to 74,000 households within just P.E.I.," said Atlantic Director of Government and Strategic Relations Bill Lawlor.

Those looking for assistance from the Red Cross need to directly contact the company by phone or go to their location as online registration has closed.