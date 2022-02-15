Some N.S. business owners pushing province to remove remaining COVID-19 restrictions
Nova Scotia moved to Phase 1 of its reopening plan Monday, however some business owners are pushing for the province to remove the remaining restrictions sooner rather than later.
Businesses will be allowed full capacity, with no social distancing in Phase 3 of Nova Scotia’s reopening plan. However, Louis-Philippe Gauthier, the senior director of legislative affairs with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says that is not soon enough for some of the 3,900 businesses under his organization’s umbrella.
“Our most recent data clearly indicates that our members want to see capacity restrictions eliminated as soon as possible,” says Gauthier.
According Gauthier, that number is as high as 63 per cent, with 66 per cent of members also supporting keeping the mask mandate in place for now.
“Keeping them under capacity restrictions is not helpful at this time, especially when the light at the end of the tunnel is only potentially a month away,” says Gauthier.
Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist, believes the cautious approach is the right approach.
“We have to recognize that the pandemic is not done,” she says.
“This is a playback plan. We watched other provinces go more quickly before and then they had to step back as they watched many cases rise, many deaths happen.”
As much as some businesses want the limits removed, some members of the public are comfortable with the province's three-stage approach.
“It’s science-based, which is how it has to be and I certainly support what’s been going on since the very beginning,” says Halifax resident Bruce MacCullough.
There could be draw-backs to a quicker reopening, a shortage of labour and supplies could affect a businesses ability to operate at full capacity. However, after more than two years of the dealing with the pandemic, Gauthier is confident owners would find a way to make it work.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns amid trucker protests
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has stepped down amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the trucker convoy protests downtown.
'Work begins now': Feds outline next steps, rationale for Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
Emergencies Act a 'turning point' to end trucker 'occupation': Ottawa interim police chief
On the first full day since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s historic Emergencies Act invocation, Ottawa’s interim Police Chief Steve Bell believes his police force now has the resources to end the protests in the city’s downtown core.
New rules going after blockade financing an overreach, critics say
The federal government is expanding financial routes to crack down on the trucker protests in a move that financial crime experts are calling heavy-handed.
BREAKING | Border blockade in Manitoba to be cleared Wednesday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP expects the protest blockade at the border crossing in Emerson to be cleared by Wednesday.
'Fantastic news': Travel industry applauds end to COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for vaccinated travellers
The travel industry is applauding the federal government's decision to remove the COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering or returning to Canada.
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Toronto
-
Police describe deadly shooting inside east-end Toronto high school as 'execution;' 14-year-old boy charged
Police are describing a fatal shooting at an east-end Toronto high school as an 'execution,' and have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the case.
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
-
'This is about racism:' 72-year-old Black woman says she was 'humiliated' at Ontario hospital
A 72-year-old Black woman said she felt “humiliated” and “intimidated” while trying to seek treatment for her heart condition at an Ontario hospital last week.
Calgary
-
Truckers end blockade at Alberta border crossing, 3 charged with conspiracy to commit murder
A blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks ended Tuesday as trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring rolled away from a southern Alberta town.
-
Calgary will end its masking bylaw when Alberta removes provincial mandate
Calgary councillors have voted to repeal the city's face covering bylaw, meaning it will be officially lifted when the province ends its Alberta-wide mandate.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta hospitalizations improving but health minister warns 'COVID has not gone away'
The province announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total active cases to 19,050.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores as of tomorrow.
-
Quebec's National Assembly officially rejects use of Emergencies Act
Quebec's National Assembly unanimously adopted a motion Tuesday calling on the Canadian government not to apply the Emergencies Act on Quebec territory.
-
Average used vehicle price increased by 35 per cent in Quebec last year
The automotive market witnessed a price surge in 2021 for new but especially used vehicles.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Alberta hospitalizations improving but health minister warns 'COVID has not gone away'
The province announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total active cases to 19,050.
-
'The least we can do': Sohi supports masking as Calgary moves toward ending bylaw
On a day that Calgary councillors voted to end the city's mask mandate at the same time as Alberta, there is still no firm timeline for the same to happen in Edmonton.
-
Date set, candidates named for the Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche byelection
Voters in northeast Alberta will go to the polls on March 15 to decide who will sit as the new MLA in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche.
Northern Ontario
-
Chief coroner investigating after inmate dies at Sudbury Jail
The Office of the Chief Coroner is investigating after an inmate at the Sudbury Jail died after he was taken to hospital Feb. 11.
-
Elliot Lake mayor says opposition to golf course sale rooted in online misinformation
Elliot Lake Mayor Dan Marchisella said this week that opposition to the sale of the city-owned golf course was rooted in misinformation spread online.
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
London
-
Double fatal crash in Brant Township
Two people have died as the result of a collision late Sunday evening, according to Bruce County OPP.
-
Special Weather Statement Issued, messy mix of weather on the way
Sunshine continued Tuesday in southern Ontario as high pressure held over the region.
-
Workers at Dr. Oetker poised to go on strike
Unionized workers at the Dr. Oetker frozen pizza plant in south London, Ont. are heading to the picket lines.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Border blockade in Manitoba to be cleared Wednesday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP expects the protest blockade at the border crossing in Emerson to be cleared by Wednesday.
-
Man found fatally injured at beer vendor, death investigated as homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the death of a man who was found fatally injured at a beer vendor early Tuesday morning.
-
'Holy moly, we just did the Super Bowl': Winnipeg woman part of opening ceremonies
A Winnipeg woman knocked an item off her bucket list over the weekend as she got to perform at the Super Bowl.
Ottawa
-
$14.1 million spent on police over 18 days of Ottawa convoy occupation
The ongoing occupation of downtown Ottawa by the "Freedom Convoy" protest has cost the Ottawa Police Service more than $14.1 million so far, with no signs yet that the most ardent occupiers are leaving.
-
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns amid trucker protests
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has stepped down amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the trucker convoy protests downtown.
-
Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
'Work begins now': Feds outline next steps, rationale for Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
-
Former Sask. Rattlers player Kenny Ejim has died
Kenny Ejim died in Bahrain where he was playing with Al-Najma in the Bahrain Premier League, according to a Canadian Elite Basketball League news release.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. lifting capacity limits, reopening bars and allowing dancing, but vaccine passport to stay
Packed stadiums, indoor weddings, busy nightclubs and big family gatherings are returning to British Columbia.
-
Weddings, funerals and other events to be permitted at full capacity as B.C. lifts some COVID-19 restrictions
Weddings and other indoor and outdoor organized gatherings will be permitted to resume in B.C. this week, health officials announced Tuesday.
-
Man convicted of murdering photographer on Vancouver's Stanley Park seawall sentenced to life in prison
The man convicted of murdering an amateur photographer in Stanley Park five years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
Possible Hepatitis A exposure at Emerald Park Tim Hortons: SHA
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public to a Hepatitis A exposure at the Tim Hortons in Emerald Park.
-
'We just want to recover': Survivors and community members react to potential unmarked graves on Keeseekoose First Nation
As news broke about 54 possible unmarked graves on the site of former residential schools on Keeseekoose First Nation, members of the community came together to grieve and look forward to the next steps.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. gyms to reopen at full capacity, indoor gatherings, sports tournaments cleared for restart
B.C. gym users, swimmers and dancers will be pleased to hear that the province is easing health restrictions related to fitness centres this week.
-
NEW
NEW | 'I have no idea what actually happened': Mother 'in shock' after son charged in Nanaimo coffee shop killing
The mother of a 29-year-old man charged in what police are calling a random killing at a Vancouver Island coffee shop says she is shocked and remains in the dark about what happened that day.
-
Notorious B.C. drug smuggler wins early release from U.S. prison, returns to Canada
John Philip Stirling, 68, was freed from an Oregon prison after arguing successfully for an early release due to his difficulty controlling his diabetes while incarcerated.