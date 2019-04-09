

The overnight snow fall closed some schools in Nova Scotia on Tuesday and resulted in a shortened school day for students in the Halifax area.

The centre for education delayed school opening for two hours to allow crews more time clear roads and sidewalks.

The end result was a pretty unproductive day, leading some to ask ‘what's the point?’

veteran crossing guard Carole Bedell is she's not a fan of the late starts.

“Well, 'cause it just messes things up for the children and the parents, and our routine as well,” Bedell said. “I live close by, it's not too awkward for me to get to work, but some people have to take the bus to work.”

It was the same story all over the municipality, with students drifting in for class two hours later than usual.

Officials acknowledge attendance is generally lower on such days, but they don't track numbers.

Parts of New Brunswick saw even more snow than Halifax, but it was business as usual for students there.

At Dartmouth High, the Grade 10 students arrived just in time to kill an hour before lunch -- somewhat baffling for students.

“At our school, lunch starts at 11 a.m., so we show up for like half of our second period class and then we go out for lunch,” said Zoe Harrington.

Said Morgan MacEachern: “There's no point coming in for 30 minutes of your second class. You don't get anything done. It takes too long to get settled.”

Defending the move, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education says decisions on storm days are always made around 5:30 a.m. and always with students’ best interests in mind.

“Is three hours better than no hours?” said HRCE spokesman Doug Hadley. “All the information we gathered from around the region, including from Stock and their drivers, was that we could operate successfully with a delayed opening of two hours, which is what we decided on.”

Bedell takes a different view.

“Just close it altogether,” she said. “Yes, the main roads are clear now, but some of the side roads aren't done yet.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.