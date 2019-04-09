Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 6:34AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 9, 2019 6:48AM ADT
Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays for Tuesday, April 9, 2019:
NOVA SCOTIA:
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools will delay opening by two hours.The Excel program is cancelled for the morning only.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled in the Clare, South Shore, Argyle, and Greenwood regions.
- CSAP: Schools in the Metro area will delay opening by two hours.
- NSCC: The Lunenburg and Kingstec campuses will delay opening until 10 a.m.