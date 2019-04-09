Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays for Tuesday, April 9, 2019:

 

NOVA SCOTIA:

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools will delay opening by two hours.The Excel program is cancelled for the morning only.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled in the Clare, South Shore, Argyle, and Greenwood regions.
  • CSAP: Schools in the Metro area will delay opening by two hours.
  • NSCC: The Lunenburg and Kingstec campuses will delay opening until 10 a.m.