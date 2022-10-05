Some Nova Scotians affected by Fiona unsure if they qualify for federal Fiona recovery fund
It's been a rollercoaster of emotions already for Nova Scotia resident Johnny Parsons, and now it's taken another twist.
After suffering life changing damage to his uninsured home during Fiona, he's not sure if he qualifies for federal assistance to fix it.
“I'm really mad. He was in my house and told us we'd be looked after,” said Parsons.
The "he" Parsons refers to is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On Tuesday, Trudeau toured parts of Nova Scotia assessing the damage left behind by post-tropical storm Fiona. The PM also announced a $300-million Fiona recovery fund for Atlantic Canadians impacted by the storm.
“We are there to help people rebuild from Fiona, whether it be federal infrastructures, whether it be community infrastructure, whether it be people who are facing challenges from uninsured structural damage in their homes, we are there to help out,“ said Trudeau on Tuesday.
However, it seems there is some confusion on who qualifies for the funding.
In an email to CTV News Wednesday, the press secretary to ACOA Minister Ginnette Petitpas Taylor said "the new Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund doesn’t provide assistance for structural damages to homes that is not covered by insurance."
“If I were advising a politician, I would be very, very careful about the sweeping statements that you make,” said Cape Breton University Political Science Professor Tom Urbaniak.
Urbaniak says there are a lot of lessons to be learned from this storm.
“Coordination has been wobbly. There are people who have fallen through the cracks, in terms of support and even not having their power restored, so this has revealed a lot,” said Urbaniak.
Parsons says, whether he qualifies or not, he has to find some way to repair his home.
“Sure, they called it a company home, but it's my home. I've been here 40 years,” said Parsons.
CTV News reached out the prime minister's office several times on Wednesday for clarification, which advised that the Financial Assistance Arrangements program is meant to assist uninsured homeowners.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative MP's bill on conscience rights fails, but gets Poilievre's support
Nearly all Conservative members of Parliament voted for a bill they say would protect the conscience rights of health professionals when it comes to medical assistance in dying.
North Korea continues missile launches as U.S. redeploys carrier
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang's previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.
BREAKING | Ontario woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says she is suing him for $2.8M
The Ottawa woman who former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is convicted of sexually assaulting says she is now suing him for $2.8 million.
Aerial footage shows killer whales hunting great white sharks
In the first footage of its kind, scientists captured the moment a pod of orcas hunted great white sharks in South Africa.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.
Colorado baker fights ruling over gender transition cake years after case involving gay couple's wedding cake
The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple's wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling he violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.
'Scrubs' executive producer charged with sexually assaulting 5 women
Eric Weinberg, an executive producer and writer for the hit TV show 'Scrubs' and many others, has been charged with sexually assaulting five women that he lured to photo shoots and there could be many more victims, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Lack of donations, high inflation crippling food banks this Thanksgiving
As the holiday season approaches, food banks across Canada are desperate for donations due to an increasing amount of clients. As inflation hits all Canadians, those who feel the impact most are the vulnerable communities with the highest food insecurity rates.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says she is suing him for $2.8M
The Ottawa woman who former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is convicted of sexually assaulting says she is now suing him for $2.8 million.
-
Man killed in stabbing at Toronto park remembered as humble, funny and sweet
A man has died in hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s Allan Gardens park Tuesday evening.
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday. There are a few things businesses and consumers need to know.
Calgary
-
OPEC+ decision could affect already inflated gasoline prices in Alberta
Decisions made at a conference of international oil producers are expected to affect the crude oil market and the price of gasoline at Alberta pumps, which are already back to summer peaks.
-
UCP leadership campaigns reach out after thousands of mail-in ballots are rejected
Thousands of mail-in ballots in the United Conservative Party leadership vote have been rejected and now some voters are receiving phone calls and emails telling them they'll have to vote in person on Thursday.
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
-
Small businesses will soon be able to charge new credit card fees — but not in Quebec
The new rule allowing businesses in Canada to pass credit card fees onto customers will not apply in Quebec.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Restrictions on single-use plastic items, plastic bag ban coming to Edmonton in 2023
Edmonton restaurants will not be allowed to serve food in styrofoam containers and plastic shopping bags will be banned starting July 1, 2023.
-
Edmonton man charged after drug bust in Grande Prairie, Alta.
A 25-year-old man is facing seven charges after RCMP say he was caught trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in Grande Prairie.
Northern Ontario
-
Recent child-luring incidents cause alarm in North Bay
Two recent incidents of adults trying to lure children have North Bay and area parents and caregivers on edge.
-
Sault mayoral candidates meet with voters
Candidates vying to be Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor say a few issues appear to be top of mind for voters: homelessness, drug addiction and mental health.
-
Sault YMCA, library team up to stimulate your body and mind
A trial of the YMCA's gym, weight room and pool is only a library card away for those in the Sault.
London
-
Police identify suspect wanted in alleged 'hate-motivated' assault
London police have identified the woman who allegedly made racial comments and spat on an employee at a northwest London, Ont. business last month.
-
A message soaked in kerosene: Candidates vow they won’t be intimidated after sign tampering
Candidates for council seats in London, Ont. are vowing they won’t be intimidated after another spate of sign-tampering on the campaign trail.
-
Changes sought to redevelopment plan for crumbling cookie factory site
After 14 years of decay, redevelopment of the former McCormick-Beta Brands cookie factory property at 1156 Dundas Street may be regaining momentum.
Winnipeg
-
People who occupy public spaces in Winnipeg should be allowed to stay briefly: poll
More than one-third of Winnipeggers believe people who have occupied public spaces in the city should be allowed to stay there briefly, according to a recent poll.
-
Five more charged after encampment removed at Manitoba Legislature
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged five more people after an encampment was cleared at the Manitoba legislature on Tuesday.
-
The future and their pasts, mayoral candidates debate in Winnipeg
A mayoral debate Wednesday hosted by the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association saw four of Winnipeg’s 11 mayoral hopefuls talk crime, infrastructure and economic development.
Ottawa
-
This is the most popular vehicle stolen by thieves as auto thefts skyrocket in Ottawa
Ottawa police are reporting a sharp rise in the number of vehicles stolen in Ottawa this year, with newer model Honda CRV's topping the list of targets for thieves.
-
City councillors in Ottawa may soon need to disclose personal relationships with staff
Ottawa city councillors may soon need to disclose personal relationships with city staff to the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
Cornwall, Ont. developer taking city to court for denied permits, affecting affordable housing
A Cornwall developer says a dispute with the city has stopped construction on numerous projects in the downtown core, including a plan to build 200 affordable housing units by 2026.
Saskatoon
-
Victim in Warman homicide was fatally strangled, trial hears
The chief forensic pathologist for the Saskatchewan coroners service took to the stand in Saskatoon on Wednesday for the trial of Ranbir Dhull.
-
James Smith Cree Nation man celebrates $1M lotto win
Following his $1 million lotto win, Rollins Head was in such a state of disbelief he checked his ticket at two different stores.
-
Saskatoon free food programs jeopardized by inflation
With rising inflation across the country programs that provide free food in Saskatoon are contending with unprecedented need.
Vancouver
-
Nurses rally to highlight 'crisis' in B.C. health-care system
Hundreds of nurses took to the streets of downtown Vancouver Wednesday to call attention to what they say is a health-care system in crisis thanks, in part, to understaffing, emergency room closures and long wait times for patients to get the care they need.
-
Police searching for man charged in stranger attack in downtown Vancouver
Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a 35-year-old man charged in connection with a stranger attack in downtown Vancouver last week.
-
Women critically injured in northeastern B.C. bear attack identified online by friends, family
Two women who were left with life-altering injuries after a bear attack in northeastern B.C. have been identified online by friends and family.
Regina
-
Here's how much Sask.'s PST expansion is raising admission prices for art and culture events
Saskatchewan residents are paying more to attend live concerts, theatre performances and art gallery exhibitions following an expansion of the provincial sales tax.
-
Regina woman convicted of embezzling millions of dollars granted appeal, new trial ordered
A Regina woman who was convicted in 2019 for embezzling millions of dollars has been granted her appeal and a new trial has been ordered.
-
Regina high school students get unique outdoor learning experience
McKell Wascana Conservation Park is officially the Regina Wetland Centre of Excellence serving as an outdoor classroom for science students at Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School.
Vancouver Island
-
Housing and public safety among top concerns in Victoria mayoral candidates debate
Victorians lined up outside city hall on Wednesday to cast an advance vote for the next leader of the city. Across the street, those vying to be the next mayor squared off in a live debate hosted by Victoria radio station CFAX 1070.
-
Escaped African cats kill domestic cat in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
The B.C. Conservation Officers Service (BCCOS) has confirmed that two African servals are on the loose in the Qualicum Beach area of Vancouver Island. The exotic cats have killed a domestic cat, according to the BC SPCA.
-
B.C. premier cites 'multi-faceted' crime approach amid debate about arrests
B.C. Premier John Horgan says the New Democrat government's crime-fighting agenda involves more than increasing arrests of alleged violent offenders. Horgan says he agrees with Attorney General Murray Rankin who told the legislature on Tuesday that a focus on more arrests of prolific offenders to curb crime would be “futile.”