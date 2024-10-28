Some seniors financially concerned as temperatures cool, heating costs rise, spokesperson says

As temperatures start to cool across the Maritimes, home heating is about to take a bite out of many household budgets.

With many already struggling with the cost of groceries, rent and the general cost of living, staying warm this winter is one more thing many seniors may be worried about.

Bill Van Gorder is the advocacy and education officer for the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) – a non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for older adults.

Van Gorder says for many seniors, affordability is their main concern.

“Health concerns were always the number one until the last few years, and now it’s finance. ‘Will I outlive my money? Will I have enough money to live off of? Will I be able to afford heating fuel and food, and everything else I need this year?’” said Van Gorder.

“Not much different than many other demographics in our society, but seniors are of course on fixed incomes usually so they can’t go out and get another job or do something else to add to their income.”

Nova Scotia does offer a number of rebates in an attempt to make affordability a little less stressful for seniors.

“The big one in Nova Scotia this year is the $750 rebate, which can also be used for heating fuel, but other things too,” said Van Gorder as he explained the Seniors Care Grant. “And that’s been a real help. That’s come up over the years and although it’s not a tremendous amount of money, it’s amazing how that little bit of money is so much assistance to so many seniors.”

One of the main problems, according to Van Gorder, is many seniors aren’t aware of the rebates they are eligible for.

“One of the things we’ve been trying to do is make sure all the seniors right across the province know that it’s available and all they have to do it apply.”

Seniors can apply to the province’s Seniors Care Grant online or by calling 1-800-670-4357.

More information on this grant can be found online.

Nova Scotia also offers a Heating Assistance Rebate Program, where eligible households can receive $600 to help home heating costs, including the price of:

oil

electricity

natural gas

wood

wood pellets

coal

other heating sources

More details and eligibility requirements for the Heating Assistance Rebate Program can be found online.

Health-care concerns

Van Gorder says health care in general is also a concern among many seniors, specifically home care.

“We’re talking a lot about improving long-term care facilities, but the majority of people want to stay in their own home as long as they can and many of them just can’t do that because they just need simple, local support in terms of their health needs. So, that’s one of the things that they’re really concerned about,” said Van Gorder.

“And once again, the communication, it’s another area where (we have) a number of good supports available and people can get the help they need if they know enough to ask for it. But the communication isn’t always great. They don’t know what programs are available and what supports are there for them.”

The need to help others

With many generations struggling to keep up with the cost of living, Van Gorder says seniors are also feeling strapped to help their loved ones in a time of need.

“We know that seniors are helping their children and their grandchildren financially because the economic security problems aren’t just hitting the seniors. They’re hitting all age groups and seniors want to help and make sure that the younger people in their families, or children and their grandchildren, are able to make their own way too,” said Van Gorder.

“So, often we hear they’re putting off doing things that they wanted to do for themselves just so they can help their kids with housing payments, with food payments, help the kids get through school so they can get out and get working. And this is putting real pressure.”

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.