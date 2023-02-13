Some students dismissed early, Halifax parking ban to be enforced as nor'easter heads for N.S.

A developing nor'easter tracking to the south and east of Nova Scotia will bring heavy snow to most of the province late Monday and into Tuesday.

Snowfall, winter storm and special weather statements are in effect as of Monday afternoon. The warnings call for snow totals up to 25 cm, strong northeast winds and blowing snow.

The approaching storm is already affecting travel in the region and has prompted some schools to dismiss students early.

TRAVEL

The Halifax Regional Municipality says its overnight winter parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

City crews are already applying de-icing materials to the streets and sidewalks.

Marine Atlantic says it has made changes to its Monday crossings.

The North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., crossing scheduled for 11:15 p.m. is now scheduled to depart Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

The Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing scheduled for 11:30 p.m. Monday will depart at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SCHOOLS

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education says some of its schools are dismissing students early Monday due to the weather.

Students at Lockeport High School, Lockeport Elementary, Shelburne High School and Hillcrest Academy will be dismissed two hours early.

Evelyn Richardson Memorial Elementary School, Clark's Harbour Elementary, Forest Ridge Academy and Barrington High School will dismiss students 90 minutes early.

NSCC says its metro campuses -- Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley -- will close at 4 p.m.