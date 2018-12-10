

CTV Atlantic





In just under two months since cannabis has become legal - licensed producers have had trouble keeping the shelves stacked, and as the holidays approach, the question is: will the supply meet the expected demand?

Some employees are optimistic, but consumers, not so much.

There is one concern when it comes to cannabis as we approach a busy holiday season.

“There's a shortage of products across Canada,” said NSLC spokeswoman Bev Ware. “It's an issue Canada-wide.”

Organigram, a Moncton-based licensed producer, says on their end the supply is good.

“We're fortunate enough to be in a position to say our fill rates are above average,” said Ray Gracewood, Organigram’s chief commercial officer.

But looking at the bigger picture, the holiday season is going to be a challenge when it comes to supply meeting the demand.

“We expect our stores and our online ordering system to be very busy in the holiday season,” Ware said.

And although the shortages are wide-spread, Organigram is hoping that will decrease at Cannabis NB locations.

The company just received a $10 million loan from Farm Credit Canada to expand their Moncton operation.

“Even in the last year, we've hired over 500 people here in Moncton and that’ll only continue as we get further into the year and into 2019, expect to double that number,” Gracewood said.

And the next phase of expansion means new products.

“A big part of that is looking what we need in terms of capital for edibles, extracts, vape pens- getting sort of what we call phase-3 products,” Gracewood said.

But that won't be in time for Christmas and some customers are frustrated.

“Hopefully, they'll have more than what they usually have because every time I come here, there's always something missing,” said Paul Leblanc.

Some customers at the Cannabis NB location in Moncton, who did not want to appear on camera, say their strategy is to stock up now, so that when it gets closer to Christmas they can avoid product becoming limit and lines becoming longer.

Customers are also being advised to consider shopping online instead.

Ware said if orders are placed by Dec. 17 customers should receive them by Christmas Eve.

There are multiple products out of stock across the Maritimes, such as CBD-oil, some pre-rolled joints, and customers are frustrated by the wait.

Licensed producers say they're on top of it, and will put them back on the shelves as soon as they come in.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.