Spain calls on Canada to resume search for 12 fishers from sunken Spanish vessel

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Judge sentences cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years

Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island