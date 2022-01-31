SPCA in N.B. builds cozy cat homes for stray cats to keep warm on chilly days

OROMOCTO, N.B. -

Sean Jessop's latest creation for his local SPCA is straight out of a mid-modern feline design.

Jessop, a volunteer at the Oromocto SPCA in Oromocto, N.B., has been building basic insulated boxes as a way to keep stray cats cozy and warm during cold weather.

"We put insulation in them and then the staff here will put straw, or whoever takes them home, will put straw in as well and that's what the cats use as a bed,” said Jessop.

The Oromocto SPCA distributes the boxes to anyone in the area with cats living on their property that they are trying to look out for.

"We live in a community that has feral cats, and we often get questions about how families can help those cats," said Beth Anne White, an SPCA animal technician. "The biggest thing is keeping them warm, and keeping them fed."

With Jessop's help, the SPCA in Oromocto has upgraded from their previous model of cathouses.

"Last year, we had the idea to try and create some shelters. We tried the plastic container format, which worked well, but they're not as durable in the elements. We did evolve to a more durable system with what Sean has built for us,” White said.

As far as building the cozy cat homes, Jessop says he now has that down to a science.

"You have to get the sheet of plywood and cut them into the common sizes. So, you cut them into the pieces for the sides and for the ends and screw them all together, cut the insulation. You kind of build all eight at the same time,” said Jessop.

For Jessop, putting his skills to work just makes sense.

"It just seemed to fit. I enjoy animals, we have a few at home. It just seemed like the right thing to do," he said.

So far, the Oromocto SPCA has 10 cat shelters to hand out to families with cats on their property. The shelter says it will make more by request in the Fredericton/Oromocto area.

"There's several community members that have been caring for feral cats, some for years. Feeding them and taking care of them, so it was definitely a need in the community,” White said.