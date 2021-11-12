Special delivery sparks rumours of return of beloved holiday tradition

DARTMOUTH, N.S. -

A special delivery at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S. had social media buzzing with rumours Friday.

Transport trucks were spotted delivering a large package marked “To Mic Mac Mall, From Santa.”

Later, photos began to appear online sparking speculation that Woody the Talking Christmas Tree had made a return to the mall.

Woody made a special appearance each Christmas for over 20 years, but has not been seen since 2006.