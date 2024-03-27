Special weather statements in N.S., N.B. warn of 'prolonged rainfall event'

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick warning of a “prolonged rainfall event” in the forecast this week.

Nova Scotia

Special weather statements are in effect across western Nova Scotia.

The statement says 40-to-60 mm of rain is possible Wednesday through Friday, though there may be up to 80 mm in the heaviest downpours.

“Rainfall rates of 15 mm per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. Do not drive through floodwaters. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down and turn on headlights. Rainfall warnings may be required,” the statement reads.

A Les Suêtes wind warning is also in effect from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence in Cape Breton.

Southeasterly winds up to 100 km/h are expected Wednesday.

“Very strong winds may push your vehicle around especially on roads through mountain passes and along deep valleys,” the warning says. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, special weather statements are in place across southwestern parts of the province.

Environment Canada says 80-to-110 mm of rain is possible Wednesday through Friday and the rainfall rate may exceed 15 mm per hour at times.

“Do not drive through flooded streets or parking lots,” the statement says. “Rainfall warnings may be issued as this event draws nearer.”

Freezing rain warnings are also in effect for Campbellton and Restigouche County.

Schools

New Brunswick’s Anglophone North School District says schools in Campbellton, Dalhousie, Bathurst and Tabusintac schools are closed Wednesday.