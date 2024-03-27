ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Special weather statements in N.S., N.B. warn of 'prolonged rainfall event'

    Rain drops collect on a car window. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Rain drops collect on a car window. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Share

    Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick warning of a “prolonged rainfall event” in the forecast this week.

    Nova Scotia

    Special weather statements are in effect across western Nova Scotia.

    The statement says 40-to-60 mm of rain is possible Wednesday through Friday, though there may be up to 80 mm in the heaviest downpours.

    “Rainfall rates of 15 mm per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. Do not drive through floodwaters. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down and turn on headlights. Rainfall warnings may be required,” the statement reads.

    A Les Suêtes wind warning is also in effect from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence in Cape Breton.

    Southeasterly winds up to 100 km/h are expected Wednesday.

    “Very strong winds may push your vehicle around especially on roads through mountain passes and along deep valleys,” the warning says. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

    New Brunswick

    In New Brunswick, special weather statements are in place across southwestern parts of the province.

    Environment Canada says 80-to-110 mm of rain is possible Wednesday through Friday and the rainfall rate may exceed 15 mm per hour at times.

    “Do not drive through flooded streets or parking lots,” the statement says. “Rainfall warnings may be issued as this event draws nearer.”

    Freezing rain warnings are also in effect for Campbellton and Restigouche County.

    Schools

    New Brunswick’s Anglophone North School District says schools in Campbellton, Dalhousie, Bathurst and Tabusintac schools are closed Wednesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News