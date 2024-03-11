ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Special weather statements warn of elevated sea levels in parts of N.B., N.S.

    Waves pound the shore in Peggy's Cove, N.S. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan Waves pound the shore in Peggy's Cove, N.S. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
    Share

    A series of weather warnings remain in place Monday morning after the latest round of bad weather brought snow, rain and high winds to parts of the Maritimes on Sunday.

    New Brunswick

    Special weather statements are in place from the Bay of Chaleur area to Bouctouche where elevated sea water levels are expected from near high tide late Monday afternoon and evening.

    Environment Canada says water levels may possibly exceed high astronomical tide.

    Nova Scotia

    A Les Suêtes wind warning is in effect from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence. Maximum wind gusts up 140 km/h are expected before diminishing later Monday morning.

    Special weather statements are also in effect along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

    The statement says elevated sea water levels are expected, possibly exceeding high astronomical tide, near high tide Monday morning and again in the evening.

    No weather alerts are in place in Prince Edward Island.

    Travel

    Marine Atlantic has cancelled the North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., crossing scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Monday as well as the 11:45 a.m. crossing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney.

    Bay Ferries cancelled its 9 a.m. Saint John departure for Monday.

    “Service is planned to resume Monday March 11 with the Digby 16:00 departure,” reads a post on the ferry services’ website.

    Power

    As of 10 a.m. Monday, eight Maritime Electric customers were without power on Prince Edward Island.

    At that time in New Brunswick there were 12 outages affecting more than 130 NB Power customers.

    And at 10 a.m. there were 34 active outages in Nova Scotia affecting more than 840 Nova Scotia Power customers.

    Schools

    All schools in the Bathurst, Dalhousie, and Campbellton areas of New Brunswick are closed Monday.

    Schools in the Miramichi and Rexton areas also delayed opening by an hour.

    Schools are closed in Nova Scotia this week for March break.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars

    The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News