HALIFAX -- The concern growing around the world over coronavirus is putting workers and employers on high alert as well.

There are now 37 confirmed cases in Canada, but none of those cases are in Atlantic Canada.

Many employers on the East Coast are wondering what they should do, if any cases of COVID-19 do appear in the region. Workers are also wondering what their own rights are in terms of sick leave, and being told to work from home.

The World Health Organization has released a set of guidelines for employers concerned about the spread of the virus.

Thirty-one major global companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Twitter are now encouraging employees to work from home instead of coming to the office.

Halifax-based human resources lawyer Tara Erskine says a lot of the questions she’s been getting relate to employees who have travelled to affected areas.

She says in that case, employers are allowed to ask an employee where they have been and whether they are experiencing any symptoms.

“And they have that discussion as to whether it's appropriate or not for the employee to self-quarantine out of the work place for a period of days,” Erskine says.

The employee could either work from home and get paid that way - or, if they become sick - get paid sick leave.

But if an employee doesn't have benefits - that time would be unpaid.

In New Brunswick, public health officials have asked anyone who has traveled to Hubei, China or Iran to self-isolate for 14 days.

Erskine says if the government is asking people to stay home employers aren't required to pay wages. But, she adds, employers and employees should try to find a solution, such as using vacation time. That's also when government benefits would have to kick in, she explains.

The Atlantic representative for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says workplaces must have a plan.

“I think the important thing is that employers understand that this is a serious problem, that they put a policy in place, and that employees are aware of it,” says Jordi Morgan.