HALIFAX -- St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., is going with a "mixed-method of delivery" this fall, but most classes will be offered in person and just a few online.

"Our management team has developed a detailed plan to ensure the health and safety of the St. F.X. and broader communities," said Mike Boyd, the chair of the school's board of governors, which approved the plan Friday morning.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and faculty, as well as our town of Antigonish is our top priority," said Dr. Kevin Wamsley, the school's interim president.

The school's management team has spent months in discussions with the province, public health, and people in Antigonish. "We appreciate that this is not a zero-risk scenario, but if at any moment we felt we couldn't welcome back students and employees in a safe and careful manner, we wouldn't be doing it," said Wamsley. "We are looking forward to welcoming students safely back to the community in September."

Sarah Elliott, the president of the St. F.X. Students' Union, welcomed the decision.

"This is very good news for students. We are ready to return … recognizing that we need to do it safely," she said. "We recognize the critical role students play to make this work effectively by supporting the protocols the university has developed in conjunction with public health."