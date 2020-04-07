HALIFAX -- Frontline health-care workers fighting the COVID-19 crisis across the country are expected to receive Nova Scotia-made disposable medical gowns as early as next week.

As part of a six-month, $24 million-contract with the federal government, Stanfield’s Ltd. of Truro, N.S. is set to manufacture 2.6 million disposable medical gowns – or about 100,000 gowns per week.

It is part of the federal government’s $2-billion procurement strategy to supply personal protective equipment, diagnostic testing and ventilators.

The company has also signed a 16-week, $4.32-million contract with the Nova Scotia government to manufacture 30,000 gowns per week, with the first shipment expected April 17.

There is an option to extend the contract for another eight weeks to manufacture 240,000 more gowns for Nova Scotia, at a cost of $2.16 million, if required.

“The fact that we are able to help healthcare workers not only here in Nova Scotia, but across the country, is who we are and have always been as a proud Canadian company,” Jon Stanfield, chair, president and CEO of Stanfield’s Ltd., said in a news release Tuesday.

“We made blankets to keep our troops warm in the First World War, underwear and other base layers in the Second World War and uniforms for our soldiers in Afghanistan. This is quite simply part of our DNA.”

To fill both contracts, most of the company’s 200-employee workforce is being brought back to the Truro manufacturing facility. It was initially forced to close as a result of the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is recalling more than 70 workers Tuesday, and has a call to the community for workers in the hopes of doubling output within a matter of weeks. The factory will be reset to accommodate 72 people per shift for two shifts.

The federal contract allows Stanfield’s to contract some of the work outside the province, including sewers from small companies in Toronto, Quebec and rural New Brunswick.

“To be able to bring back most of our employees and provide work to my colleagues across the country is a truly Canadian good news story,” Stanfield added in the release.

“Everyone wants to be able to contribute to this fight and help our healthcare workers.”

To fill the orders, Stanfield’s will also have to retool to manufacture the gowns, so the company will be purchasing new equipment at a cost between $500,000 and $800,000.

With the number of cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia increasing daily, and the expectation of more people requiring hospital care, the head of the Nova Scotia Health Authority says the need for frontline health-care workers to use personal protective equipment will also increase.

“As this pandemic has arrived in Nova Scotia, we have been very heartened to see the community support for our health care staff, including remarkable efforts by local manufacturers such as Stanfield’s to quickly shift their focus to produce critical equipment to support the care of those most affected,” said Dr. Brendan Carr, president and CEO of the NSHA in a news release.

“This innovation and community-mindedness will help see us through these difficult times.”

The Health Canada-approved material used for the gowns is produced by another Truro company, Intertape Polymer.

The Stanfield’s factory has been operating in Truro since the 1870s.

Prior to the pandemic, it made everything from men and women’s T-shirts, to basic layers, fleece toques and hoodies.