State of emergency declared in Nova Scotia's Victoria County as storm batters Cape Breton

HALIFAX -

A state of emergency has been declared in Nova Scotia's Victoria County as a slow moving weather system makes its way across the Maritimes.

In a notice posted to the Municipality of Victoria County’s Facebook page, officials are asking people to shelter in place until further notice.

The Department of Public Works is currently assessing roads and bridges for safety.

Officials are asking people to stay home and let crews do their job.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



