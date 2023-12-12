'Stay tuned': CUPE vows further action after N.B. pension bill passes

The New Brunswick government has voted 28-19 to transfer five public sector pension plans to a shared-risk system.

CUPE members were in the legislature’s gallery on Tuesday afternoon to watch the debate, and booed Progressive Conservative MLAs as they stood up to support Bill 17 in its third reading.

Bill 17 will receive royal assent on Wednesday, and is expected to come into effect in February.

“Today wasn’t the end, it’s just the beginning,” said CUPE New Brunswick president Stephen Drost, after Tuesday’s vote. “I can’t tell you exactly what’s in store, but I can tell you they’re not going to take this lying down. Stay tuned.”

Premier Blaine Higgs said Tuesday’s vote was an “unpleasant process” because of jeers from the public gallery, adding there will likely be a follow-up on behalf of legislature staff about gallery decorum.

“I can’t recall an outburst like that in the (legislature) in my time there, so it is very disappointing,” said Higgs to reporters after the vote.

The change in pension plans will impact custodians, maintenance workers, school bus drivers, school administrative staff, and nursing home workers.

The PC government says a shared risk pension system is necessary to protect taxpayers. CUPE says Bill 17 is a violation of the union's collective agreement and has previously threatened legal action.

