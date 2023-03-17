Step onto the set of 'Harry Potter' by visiting this mall in Bridgewater, N.S.

Tucked away in an empty storefront inside a mall in Bridgewater, N.S., is a collection of creations that make you feel as if you’re stepping onto the set of a “Harry Potter” film.

Christina Wentzell is one of three women whose two-year pandemic pastime was crafting the near movie-quality set pieces.

“We spent a lot of time looking at movie stills,” said Wentzell in a recent interview with CTV News. “We tried to make it as accurately as we could.”

Made entirely of recycled materials, they recreated more than 10 different scenes from the franchise.

They created a version of Dumbledore’s office, the train station complete with the Hogwarts Express and Prefects' bathroom, which features its signature stained glass.

Take a walk down Diagon Alley -- the street where Harry purchased his first want -- or visit Honeyduke’s Candy Store, you’ll realize that around every corner is a feast for the eyes, even for mere muggles.

The project started as a fundraiser for Bayview Community School in Mahone Bay, N.S., but outgrew its surroundings quicker than you could wave a wand.

“I think the cool thing is watching people go through the event, slowing down and looking at the intricacies that have been put together,” said Lamar Eason, the principal at Bayview Community School.

A recreation of Dumbledore's office from the "Harry Potter" movie series is pictured at an event at the South Shore Centre on March 16, 2023, in Bridgewater, N.S. (Ceilidh Millar/CTV)

Funds raised by the project go toward guest speakers and field trips for the school’s students.

But just like the “Harry Potter” series, this too must come to an end.

“Sadly, this is the last year,” said Wentzell.

It’s open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, as well as March 25 and April 1 at the South Shore Centre mall, at 421 Lahave St. in Bridgewater.