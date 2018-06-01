

CTV Atlantic





With temperatures on the rise, both the Nova Scotia SPCA and Halifax Regional Police are reminding people not to leave pets unattended in vehicles.

Police say they are already receiving calls, and issued a ticket to one pet owner who left their pets unattended in the Bedford area Friday afternoon.

“On a warm day, even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and presents potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside,” said Const. Carol McIsaac, acting media relations officer for the Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.

To illustrate the danger, Nova Scotia SPCA officers spent some time in a hot car Friday. During that time, the temperature inside the vehicle climbed to 50 degrees Celsius; the SPCA says a pet can die from extreme heat in less than 20 minutes.

“Unfortunately this is still a big problem in Nova Scotia,” said Joanne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector for the Nova Scotia SPCA. “We get lots of calls about this type of thing and typically it’s good pet owners, however, they’re neglecting to realize that their 20-minute errand could cost the life of their pet.”

Landsburg says even leaving a pet in a vehicle with the air conditioning can be risky, as the air conditioning could fail.

“It’s really important for people to understand that, even if they think they’re only going to be five minutes, if it extends much beyond that, their dog could be in big trouble,” she said.

Landsburg says there are key signs to look for to determine whether an animal is in distress and needs help.

“Some of the things you want to be looking for in the dog is extreme panting,” she said. “Is the dog salivating? Is there a lot of moisture around the dog’s mouth? Is the dog responsive? Is there excessive breathing, lying down, vomiting, diarrhea? Those types of things.”

Both the SPCA and police say anyone who finds an animal in a hot car shouldn’t attempt to break the window, but should look for the owner, call the SPCA or 911, and remain at the scene until help arrives.

A summary offence ticket for leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle in conditions that could cause distress carries a fine of $697.50.