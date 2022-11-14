Storm Nicole topples cherished P.E.I. sandstone arch damaged by Fiona

CAVENDISH, P.E.I. -

A storm has toppled a sandstone arch in Prince Edward Island that had been weakened during Fiona, the second celebrated landmark lost in the province in the last two months.

The often-photographed arch at MacKenzies Brook in the P.E.I. National Park near Cavendish fell Sunday while the island dealt with rain and wind from the remnants of hurricane Nicole.

Parks Canada warned in early November that the rock formation was at risk of collapsing due to coastline damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona, which hit the region in late September.

Michelle Boyce, the captain of Atlantic Sailing P.E.I., has been taking people to see the arch up close by boat for more than a decade.

She says she's been warning visitors for years that the rock formation won't be around forever, but she never expected this past summer would be the last season of tours to see the arch.

Surging seas from Fiona toppled the sea-stack rock formation known as the Teacup Rock at P.E.I.'s Thunder Cove Beach in September.

