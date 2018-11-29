

CTV Atlantic





Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018:

NOVA SCOTIA:

All Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education schools are closed in the West Hants area.

West Kings District High School is dismissing students at 10:30 a.m.

Aldershot Elementary School, Kings County Academy, and New Minas Elementary School are dismissing students at 10:45 a.m.

Dwight Ross School, Kingston and District School, Pine Ridge Middle School and St. Mary's Elementary School are dismissing students at 11:30 a.m.

Northeast Kings Education Centre is dismissing students at 11:45 a.m.

Evangeline Middle School is dismissing students at 12 p.m.

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education will be dismissing the following schools at 10:30 a.m.: Port Maitland, Meadowfields, Yarmouth Central, and Weymouth Consolidated.

The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education will be dismissing the following schools at 11:30 a.m.: Maple Grove, Yarmouth High, St. Mary’s Bay Academy.

The following schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education will be dismissing students 1 hour earlier than the planned early dismissal time: Park View, Bridgewater Elementary School, Bridgewater Junior High School, Pentz, Petite, Hebbville Academy, West Northfield, New Germany Elementary, New Germany Rural High School, Bayview Community School, Bluenose Academy, Newcombille.

All Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools are closed in Colchester County, Cumberland County, Pictou County and East Hants.

All schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education are closed.

Classes are cancelled at all schools in the Cape Breton - Victoria Regional Centre for Education.

Classes are cancelled at the following CSAP schools: École acadienne de Truro, École acadienne de Pomquet, École Beau-Port, École NDA, Centre scolaire étoile de l'acadie, l’école des Beaux-Marais.

The following CSAP schools are closing at 10:30 a.m.: Région Sud-Ouest (école Joseph Dugas and École Stella-Maris) Région Centrale ( École Mer et Monde, École Rose-des-vents, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud)

CSAP's l’école secondaire de Clare is closing at 11:30 a.m.

The following NSCC campuses are closed today: Akerley, Burridge, IT, Lunenburg, Cumberland, Amherst Learning Centre, Pictou, Truro, Marconi, Strait Area, Wagmatcook Learning Centre.

NSCC's Ivany campus is closing at 11 a.m.

St. Francis Xavier University is closed for the day.

NEW BRUNSWICK:

Anglophone North schools are closed in the Miramichi and Rexton areas. Schools in the Bathurst, Dalhousie and Campbellton areas are open.

All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.

All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed, except for those in Fredericton, Oromocto, Quispamsis, and Saint John, which remain open.

NBCC's Moncton campus is closed for the day. The Miramichi campus will be closed until 12 p.m.

Mount Allison University is delaying opening until 11:30 a.m. All classes, labs and events scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. are cancelled.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND: