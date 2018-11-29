Featured
Storm Watch: Closures and cancellations
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 7:00AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, November 29, 2018 10:42AM AST
Here is a list of closures and cancellations for Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018:
NOVA SCOTIA:
- All Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education schools are closed in the West Hants area.
- West Kings District High School is dismissing students at 10:30 a.m.
- Aldershot Elementary School, Kings County Academy, and New Minas Elementary School are dismissing students at 10:45 a.m.
- Dwight Ross School, Kingston and District School, Pine Ridge Middle School and St. Mary's Elementary School are dismissing students at 11:30 a.m.
- Northeast Kings Education Centre is dismissing students at 11:45 a.m.
- Evangeline Middle School is dismissing students at 12 p.m.
- The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education will be dismissing the following schools at 10:30 a.m.: Port Maitland, Meadowfields, Yarmouth Central, and Weymouth Consolidated.
- The Tri-County Regional Centre for Education will be dismissing the following schools at 11:30 a.m.: Maple Grove, Yarmouth High, St. Mary’s Bay Academy.
- The following schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education will be dismissing students 1 hour earlier than the planned early dismissal time: Park View, Bridgewater Elementary School, Bridgewater Junior High School, Pentz, Petite, Hebbville Academy, West Northfield, New Germany Elementary, New Germany Rural High School, Bayview Community School, Bluenose Academy, Newcombille.
- All Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education schools are closed in Colchester County, Cumberland County, Pictou County and East Hants.
- All schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education are closed.
- Classes are cancelled at all schools in the Cape Breton - Victoria Regional Centre for Education.
- Classes are cancelled at the following CSAP schools: École acadienne de Truro, École acadienne de Pomquet, École Beau-Port, École NDA, Centre scolaire étoile de l'acadie, l’école des Beaux-Marais.
- The following CSAP schools are closing at 10:30 a.m.: Région Sud-Ouest (école Joseph Dugas and École Stella-Maris) Région Centrale ( École Mer et Monde, École Rose-des-vents, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud)
- CSAP's l’école secondaire de Clare is closing at 11:30 a.m.
- The following NSCC campuses are closed today: Akerley, Burridge, IT, Lunenburg, Cumberland, Amherst Learning Centre, Pictou, Truro, Marconi, Strait Area, Wagmatcook Learning Centre.
- NSCC's Ivany campus is closing at 11 a.m.
- St. Francis Xavier University is closed for the day.
NEW BRUNSWICK:
- Anglophone North schools are closed in the Miramichi and Rexton areas. Schools in the Bathurst, Dalhousie and Campbellton areas are open.
- All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed.
- All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed, except for those in Fredericton, Oromocto, Quispamsis, and Saint John, which remain open.
- NBCC's Moncton campus is closed for the day. The Miramichi campus will be closed until 12 p.m.
- Mount Allison University is delaying opening until 11:30 a.m. All classes, labs and events scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. are cancelled.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:
- All French and English public schools on Prince Edward Island are closed.
- All Holland College campuses are closed for the day.
- The University of Prince Edward Island is delaying opening, with a further announcement expected at 10 a.m.