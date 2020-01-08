Storm Watch: Closures and Cancellations
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 6:26AM AST Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 6:58AM AST
HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020:
NOVA SCOTIA
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- CSAP: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
- NSCC: All campuses are closed, except for Burridge, Shelburne, and the Digby Learning Centre, which remain open.
- Dalhousie University: The Halifax and Truro campuses are closed.
- University of King's College: The campus is closed.
- Saint Mary's University: The campus is closed.
- Mount Saint Vincent University: The campus is closed.
- NSCAD: The campus is closed.
- St. Francis Xavier University: The campus is closed.
- Cape Breton University: The campus is closed for the morning. An update is expected at 11 a.m.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: Schools are closed in Bouctouche, Cap-Pele, Cocagne, Dieppe, Grand-Barachois, Grande-Digue, Memramcook, Moncton, Notre-Dame, Saint-Antoine, Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, and Shediac. All other schools are open.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:
- Public Schools Branch: All schools are closed.
- La Commission scolaire de langue francaise: All schools are closed.