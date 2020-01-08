HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020:

NOVA SCOTIA

  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
  • CSAP: Classes are cancelled at all schools.
  • NSCC: All campuses are closed, except for Burridge, Shelburne, and the Digby Learning Centre, which remain open.
  • Dalhousie University: The Halifax and Truro campuses are closed.
  • University of King's College: The campus is closed.
  • Saint Mary's University: The campus is closed.
  • Mount Saint Vincent University: The campus is closed.
  • NSCAD: The campus is closed.
  • St. Francis Xavier University: The campus is closed.
  • Cape Breton University: The campus is closed for the morning. An update is expected at 11 a.m.

NEW BRUNSWICK

  • Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
  • Francophone South School District: Schools are closed in Bouctouche, Cap-Pele, Cocagne, Dieppe, Grand-Barachois, Grande-Digue, Memramcook, Moncton, Notre-Dame, Saint-Antoine, Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, and Shediac. All other schools are open.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND:

  • Public Schools Branch: All schools are closed.
  • La Commission scolaire de langue francaise: All schools are closed.