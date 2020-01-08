HALIFAX -- Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020:

NOVA SCOTIA

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Halifax Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Strait Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. CSAP: Classes are cancelled at all schools.

Classes are cancelled at all schools. NSCC: All campuses are closed, except for Burridge, Shelburne, and the Digby Learning Centre, which remain open.

All campuses are closed, except for Burridge, Shelburne, and the Digby Learning Centre, which remain open. Dalhousie University: The Halifax and Truro campuses are closed.

The Halifax and Truro campuses are closed. University of King's College: The campus is closed.

The campus is closed. Saint Mary's University: The campus is closed.

The campus is closed. Mount Saint Vincent University: The campus is closed.

The campus is closed. NSCAD: The campus is closed.

The campus is closed. St. Francis Xavier University: The campus is closed.

The campus is closed. Cape Breton University: The campus is closed for the morning. An update is expected at 11 a.m.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.

All schools are closed. Francophone South School District: Schools are closed in Bouctouche, Cap-Pele, Cocagne, Dieppe, Grand-Barachois, Grande-Digue, Memramcook, Moncton, Notre-Dame, Saint-Antoine, Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, and Shediac. All other schools are open.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND: