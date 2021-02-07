Advertisement
Storm watch: Closures and cancellations for Monday, Feb. 8
Published Sunday, February 7, 2021 5:06PM AST Last Updated Monday, February 8, 2021 8:28AM AST
Here is a list of closures, cancellations, and delays, as we know, as of Monday, Feb. 8. This list will grow and change throughout the storm.
NOVA SCOTIA
- All Halifax Regional Centre for Education schools will be closed Monday, with HRCE offices being closed until at least noon.
- Some schools under the Conseil Scholaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP) will be closed Monday. They are: Etoile Acadie, École Bois Joli, École Carrefour, École Mosaique, École Meret Monde, Grand Portage, Beaux Marais, École Beaubassin, and École Secondaire du Sommet.
- All schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education are closed Monday.
- All schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education are closed Monday.
- All schools in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education are closed Monday.
- All schools in the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education are closed Monday.
- All schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education are closed Monday. Offices and worksites delayed opening until noon. Conditions will be reassessed by 11 a.m.
- School for all students and employees of the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education (CBVRCE) will be cancelled Monday.
- Halifax Transit is ending all bus, Access-A-Bus, and ferry service at 7 p.m. Sunday. All trips in service before that time are scheduled to finish their routes before ending. Halifax Transit says service will resume at 10 a.m. Monday or later, as determined by an update in the morning.
- Dalhousie University Halifax and Truro campuses are closed Sunday night and all day Monday, and online courses are suspended. University of King's College will also be closed Monday, and their online classes suspended.
- All Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) campuses are closed Monday: metro campuses (Ivany, Aviation, IT and Akerley), along with Annapolis Valley Campus, Burridge and Digby Learning Centre, Cumberland Campus, the Amherst Learning Centre, Kingstec, Lunenburg, Marconi, Pictou, Shelburne, Strait Area and Wagmatcook Learning Centre, and Truro campus.
- All provincial, and Halifax municipal government offices are scheduled to delay opening until noon Monday. Some court operations may be exempt, as decided by the judiciary. The situation will be re-evaluated mid-morning and a further update will be provided.
- Many Halifax recreation facilities are closing at 6 p.m. Sunday, with a possible reopening at noon on Monday. The municipality plans to make an announcement by 10 a.m. Monday about reopening, rentals, and recreation programming.
- Both Halifax Shopping Centre and Mic Mac Mall are scheduled to delay opening until Monday at noon.
- Garbage, organics, and recyclable curbside collection is cancelled in Halifax for Monday. A spokesperson for the municipality says the city will allow double the garbage limits next collection cycle, on Monday, Feb. 22.
- The Halifax Public Gardens are scheduled to close on Monday.
- Sacred Heart School of Halifax is planning a remote learning day Monday.
- The Canada Games Centre is scheduled to delay opening until noon Monday.
- Mount Saint Vincent University is planning to shut down on-campus services Monday, but online services and classes are scheduled to go ahead.
- Saint Mary’s University is closing campus Monday, with virtual classes going ahead unless specified by individual professors.
- According to the Tancook Ferry’s Twitter account, services are suspended for Monday morning and afternoon sailings will be assessed in the morning.
- Irving's Halifax Shipyard, Marine Fabricators and Woodside Industries will suspend all production activities as of midnight. Irving Shipbuilding says 'there is no backshift (3rd shift) tonight and there is no dayshift tomorrow." An update regarding Monday’s second shift will be made no later than 2 p.m. on Monday.
- The opening of Canadian Forces Bases Stadacona, HMC Dockyard, Windsor Park, and Willow Park are delayed until 12 p.m.on Monday due to winter storm conditions. 12 Wing Shearwater is operating at minimum manning.
- All branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries will delay opening until 2 p.m. on Monday, if scheduled to open.
- All East Coast Credit Union branches are closed for the day Monday, while Credit Union Atlantic locations are scheduled to delay opening until noon.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- All Anglophone East Schools will be closed on Monday. All District Operations will be closed until noon on Monday.
- All Angolophone South School District Operations will be closed Monday.
- Mount Allison University will delay opening until 11 a.m. All on-campus classes, labs, or studio work scheduled prior to 11 a.m. are cancelled. Online classes will go ahead as scheduled.
- UNB Saint John will delay opening until noon.
- Universite de Moncton will delay opening until 1 p.m.
- NBCC Saint John Grandview Avenue, Allied Health campus buildings and St. Andrews Campus buildings are closed Monday. Classes will continue virtually.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- All P.E.I. Public School Branch schools will be closed Monday.
- UPEI campus is closed for the day Monday.
- Holland College campuses are closed for the day Monday.
This is a developing story, more will be added throughout the storm.
