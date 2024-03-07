Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Nova Scotia
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools in Cumberland County and Tatamagouche are closed.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at Pleasant Bay School.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Classes are cancelled at North Highlands Elementary, Cape Smokey Elementary, Cabot Ed. Centre, Baddeck Academy, Middle River School, and Boularderie Elementary.
- CSAP: Classes are canceled at École NDA.
- NSCC: Cumberland Campus and the Amherst Learning Centre are closed.
New Brunswick
- Public schools are closed for March break.
- Moncton University: Moncton campus is closed until 4:30 p.m.
Prince Edward Island
- Public Schools Branch: All classes are cancelled.
- French Language School Board: Classes are cancelled for all schools.
- Holland College: The opening of the Tourism and Culinary Centre and MCCE is delayed. A further announcement will be made at 7 a.m.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
NEW Majority of Canadians 'uncomfortable' about hormone treatments, pronoun and sports policies for trans youth: poll
A new survey from Nanos Research and CTV News shows a majority of Canadian adults express at least some discomfort around policies on transgender inclusion in sports, hormone treatments for youth and changes to students' pronouns in schools.
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash identified as family from King Township, Ont.
The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from a township north of Toronto.
Weight-loss drugs like Wegovy are meant for long-term use. Some patients want to stop
Millions who have dropped pounds and boosted their health using popular obesity drugs like Wegovy are facing a new dilemma: What happens if they stop taking them?
Family 'thrilled' scammers' tool worth $1B across Ontario will be wiped out
An Ontario family says they’re 'thrilled' the provincial government has moved to wipe out a tool used so often by scammers that it has been used to claim some $1 billion worth of value from properties across the province.
'Ask for Angie': A discreet way to help victims of violence
A campaign being rolled out in Toronto is aiming to break down some of the barriers victims of gender-based violence or sex trafficking face and get the help they need.
'Beloved' Toronto school teacher identified as York Region's latest murder victim
A Grade 7 and 8 teacher at a Toronto school has been identified as the victim in a homicide in Vaughan.
'Feeling blessed': Sask. family welcomes quadruplets born on leap day
Gilbert Merasty was already a proud father of five. Now he has four more babies to help raise.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash identified as family from King Township, Ont.
The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from a township north of Toronto.
-
Brampton mother pays $700 for a baby monitor. Now, she has to pay a monthly subscription fee to use it
A Brampton mother who spent nearly $700 on a baby monitor is shocked to learn she now has to pay a subscription fee to keep using its top-of-the-line safety features.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Calgary
-
A Calgary man who relies on his ride to help the less fortunate is in need of a new set of wheels
He's an angel on four wheels, collecting and delivering food, clothing and the basics to Calgary's less fortunate, but now, Randy Cotterhill is in a bind of his own and could use some divine help.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Flames trade Noah Hanifin to Golden Knights
The Calgary Flames are trading defenceman Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
'No choice but to solve this': Calgary Construction Association sounds alarm over ongoing worker shortage
One in four jobs open in Calgary is connected to the construction industry yet there is a shortage of workers, according to the Calgary Construction Association.
Edmonton
-
Burned-out SUV believed to be related to suspicious death in southeast Edmonton: police
A man is dead after gunshots were heard in southeast Edmonton.
-
Police investigate sexual assault at south-side rec centre
Edmonton police are searching for the culprit in the sexual assault of a girl at a city recreation centre.
-
Alberta municipalities lament 'substantial' drop in infrastructure funding
The Town of Stony Plain and other municipalities across Alberta are wondering how to best approach a population influx alongside long-standing infrastructure deficits given annual funding from the province fell well short of their request.
Montreal
-
Parents shocked after two Montreal-area daycare managers charged with smuggling ghost guns
Several parents say they were shocked to learn the managers of two Montreal-area daycares have been charged with smuggling ghost guns across the Canadian border.
-
Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations
Two Chinese community organizations are suing the RCMP for defamation after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
-
Montreal's Lucien L'Allier train station set to close for six months for makeover
Montreal's Lucien l'Allier train station is closing in April for at least six months -- and more major work will take another six months after that.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa home sales, prices in February up year-over-year
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says home sales and home prices in February were up compared to the year before.
-
'It's outrageous': Growing number of BMO customers raise concerns with bank's security, investigative processes
Since sharing the stories of four Bank of Montreal customers fighting to get some form of restitution after they had thousands of dollars stolen from their accounts, CTV News Ottawa has been flooded with emails from Canadians who are facing similar situations.
London
-
Big Brother is watching more spots, but many Londoners OK with CCTV expansion
There will be more electronic eyes on the streets of London, Ont. later this year. The City of London and the London Police Service (LPS) are implementing a project to install more CCTV cameras at core intersections.
-
Encampments now part of the 'fabric' of London and other cities, city hall says
City staff are predicting another summer of encampments in public parks and along the Thames River. During a committee meeting on Tuesday, council was told that the decline in encampments witnessed this winter won’t be sustained as the weather improves.
-
City of London purchases former Fairmont Public School
Fairmont Public School closed in 2022, but the site is in flight to become something new entirely after London City Council approved the purchase from Thames Valley District School Board on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
2 people dead after opioid-related overdoses in 24 hours
Health experts sound the alarm after multiple suspected opioid-related overdoses, including two deaths, occurred in just 24 hours in Grey Bruce.
-
Severn Township's bylaw creates hurdles for home-based pet services
Severn Township resident Stephanie Dell is frustrated the pet care and dog sitting business she ran out of her home was shut down in January because of a bylaw requiring her to have a kennel licence.
-
Hostile woman arrested after damaging police SUV
A 68-year-old woman accused of being "extremely violent" was arrested in Barrie late Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW Sault police charge arson suspect with drug trafficking
The 36-year-old man charged with arson in connection with last month's truck fire on Portage Lane in Sault Ste. Marie is now facing additional charges -- including drug trafficking.
-
OPP looking for suspect in Parry Sound hotel shooting
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred at Parry Sound hotel last summer.
-
Greater Sudbury’s six speed enforcement cameras will be moved to different locations
Greater Sudbury is adding to its arsenal of automated enforcement options with the addition of six speed enforcement cameras.
Kitchener
-
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Bullets hit the front door and windows of a Kitchener convenience store on Tuesday night.
-
Lamborghini stolen during test drive near Waterloo, Ont.: police
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
-
Woodstock, Brantford police make $270,000 drug bust
The investigation started in January and culminated on Monday and Tuesday with the help of multiple police units.
Windsor
-
Do you know how to use a roundabout? Motorcyclist collision renews safety concerns
Within two minutes of a CTV News Windsor camera being set up in front of the Sandwich roundabout Wednesday afternoon, a driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic — forcing a vehicle that was already in the roundabout to come to a sudden stop.
-
'Suspicious' death of Windsor man investigated on Erie Beach
Chatham-Kent police are investigating the ‘suspicious’ death of a Windsor man on Erie Beach.
-
Minor hockey associations looking to merge
Call it a sign of the times: Fewer parents are registering their kids in Canada’s favourite pastime. While the population is increasing, the number of kids playing has dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
Several highways closed due to weather
Several Manitoba highways were closed Wednesday as a low pressure system blankets southern portions of the province in heavy snow.
-
Manitoba records highest cannabis sales spike in Canada
Manitoba records highest cannabis sales spike in Canada
-
Mayor pitches waiving landfill tipping fees for downtown HBC building redevelopment
Winnipeg's mayor wants the city to waive landfill tipping fees for the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO) as it redevelops the old Hudson's Bay Company building on Portage Avenue.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province's plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.
-
Saskatoon council moves to lay the groundwork for housing accelerator
City officials are laying the groundwork to put the federal government's housing accelerator dollars to work building more middle-density units in Saskatoon.
-
Ottawa owes Sask. businesses $300M in carbon tax rebates: CFIB
A non-profit that advocates for businesses says the federal government is stalling on carbon tax rebates.
Regina
-
Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province's plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.
-
'Let’s not have a need for that': Sask. parents respond to new rapid access suicide counselling
Nearly two years ago, Wanda and Chris Ball spoke to the provincial government asking for more resources to be directed towards suicide prevention. Their son Kye died by suicide in March of 2017.
-
Municipal councillors donated to Saskatchewan Party using taxpayer funds to gain access to premier, other provincial politicians
Multiple municipalities, including the City of Regina, have donated tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to Saskatchewan’s political parties in the past few years, a joint investigation between CTV Regina and the Investigative Journalism Foundation has revealed.
Kelowna
-
Robots and drones to work in Kelowna, B.C., orchards in 'precision farming' project
Drones and robots will be put to work in the orchards of Kelowna this spring as part of a pilot project to promote what the equipment maker calls "precision farming."
-
Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets 10 years for 2020 Okanagan slaying
A woman in her 60s has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection to a man's death in the B.C. Interior almost four years ago.
-
Mounties looking for suspect in grandparent scam after Kelowna senior loses thousands
Kelowna Mounties are looking for a suspect after a senior was scammed out of thousands of dollars last month.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Memorial Hospital lost CT scanner for hours, raising concerns of possible 'catastrophic delays'
Surrey Memorial Hospital, which has the busiest emergency department in the country, lost access to a critical piece of medical imagine for six hours over the weekend due to a staffing shortage, CTV News has learned.
-
BC United slams 'despicable failure' after child sex offender accused of reoffending
B.C.’s official Opposition is slamming the NDP government after a child sex offender – who was supposed to be under supervision – was allegedly able to molest another child.
-
Sandy Parisian sentencing: Court releases video from deadly home invasion
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has granted the release of video that captured two men posed as police officers entering the home of a Vancouver senior – on the same day she would later be found fatally injured.
Vancouver Island
-
Selina Robinson quits B.C. NDP, citing antisemitism in caucus
A former British Columbia cabinet minister quit the New Democrat government Wednesday, citing antisemitism in the party caucus and indifference towards the problem.
-
Mounties investigating break-ins targeting homes of Asian business owners on Vancouver Island
Mounties in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island are warning Asian business owners that thieves appear to be specifically targeting their homes after at least three residential break-ins in recent weeks.
-
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island
A 4.1 magnitude was recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island early Wednesday.