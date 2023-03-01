Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and delays
NOVA SCOTIA
- All Tri-County Regional Centre for Education are closed. All regional worksites will open at 10 a.m.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education bus drivers will use their discretion on roads.
- CSAP: Classes are canceled for the Argyle and Clare regions.
- NSCC: Shelburne Campus and Burridge Campus -- including the Digby Learning Centre -- will delay opening until 10 a.m.
NEW BRUNSWICK
- Anglophone South School District: All buses will run on a one-hour delay. Schools will open on time.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
- There are no school closures on P.E.I.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Service reduction in Canadian cities can lead to transit 'death spiral': researcher
Canadian cities should be nimble and prioritize service if they want to sustain and strengthen public transit systems in a time of declining ridership and labour challenges, a transit researcher says.
Sask. man left with huge medical bills after insurer denies coverage following stroke in Arizona
The family of a Saskatchewan man who suffered a stroke in Arizona says he racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills after his insurance company denied coverage.
Official UFO study launched in Canada; here's what it hopes to achieve
The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.
Cardiologists weigh in on whether COVID-19 or vaccines pose a greater risk of heart problems
A growing body of research is showing links between COVID-19 and heart-related problems, particularly in young people. Despite misinformation that claims otherwise, cardiologists still say the virus poses a greater risk of cardiac issues than the vaccine.
Should I delete TikTok? Cybersecurity experts explain what the federal ban could mean for everyday users
Amid Canada's decision to ban the social media app TikTok from government-issued mobile devices, cybersecurity and privacy experts explain how the ban highlights pre-existing concerns for the safety of personal data since the beginning of the digital age.
Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85
A head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train flattened carriages, killed at least 36 people and injured some 85, Greek officials said Wednesday. Before dawn the next day, rescuers searched through twisted, smoking wreckage for survivors. What appeared to be the third carriage lay atop the clumped remains of the first two.
Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
Increased illegal crossings from Canada straining U.S. Border Patrol, official says during exclusive ride-along
A sharp increase in illegal crossings from Canada into the U.S. has an understaffed northern U.S. Border Patrol under new strain, staff say.
TikTok ban should make companies review social media, device policies, experts say
The federal government's move to ban TikTok on its phones should make companies think twice about their data policies and consider blocking the app on its own devices, academics say.
Toronto
-
Historic Toronto theatre slated for demolition to make way for 76-storey tower
A downtown Toronto theatre built more than a century ago has been slated for demolition.
-
Potentially powerful snowstorm tracking towards Ontario
Parts of Ontario are on track to be hit with yet another potentially significant snowstorm this week.
-
Shelter in place lifted, 5th suspect remains outstanding in Niagara Region shooting
Four suspects are in police custody and a fifth remains outstanding following a shooting at a residence in Niagara Region.
Calgary
-
Alberta, Calgary governments outlaw TikTok
The Government of Alberta and the City of Calgary are joining Quebec, Ottawa and others in banning TikTok on their devices.
-
What funding is earmarked for the City of Calgary in the UCP's 2023 provincial budget?
The UCP's provincial budget commitment to Calgary has a high focus on transportation projects and health care. The majority of funding in the budget is not new money, but a recommitment to money previously announced.
-
Calgary Chamber, U of C enthusiastic about provincial investments, hopeful for more dollars
It didn't take long Tuesday evening for some Calgary institutions to express enthusiasm for investments promised in the United Conservative Party's 2023 provincial budget – and to remind that more will be needed.
Montreal
-
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen said in a news release.
-
Quebec government finds 74 per cent of businesses make language errors on public signage
No less than three-quarters of businesses do not respect the standards of written French in their public signage in Quebec, according to the Office quebecois de la langue francaise (OQLF).
-
'It's been a nightmare': Work on Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge causing traffic headaches
Preliminary work to replace the aging Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge has begun, but there is growing frustration among drivers who say the project is costing them too much time and money.
Edmonton
-
Alberta budget surplus slides by $2B, investments in safety and health continue
Alberta's 2023 budget continues affordability measures and targeted investments in public safety, healthcare, and education as the projected surplus declined by $2 billion for 2022-23.
-
$23B capital budget: What Alberta is and isn't planning to build, fix and improve
Alberta is planning to spend about $23 billion of its $205-billion budget over the next three years on capital projects including billions on roads, hospitals and affordable housing.
-
Oilers acquire Ekholm from Nashville for Barrie, Schaefer, 1st rounder
The Edmonton Oilers beefed up their blueline Tuesday afternoon by bringing in 6'4" defenceman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.
Northern Ontario
-
Police testify on early stages of Sweeney murder investigation, first suspect
Testifying on Tuesday morning, two former officers with the then Sudbury Regional Police described their involvement with the Renee Sweeney investigation as the murder trial continues.
-
Sudbury ski club unveils new facility
Mother Nature was on the side of skiers in Sudbury on Tuesday, just in time for the grand opening of the Adanac Ski Club's new headquarters.
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
London
-
-
-
Will more police officers make London safer?
“Our citizens do not feel safe today,” Councillor Steve Lehman told a council committee on Tuesday. Lehman was arguing in favour of a funding request by London, Ont. police to hire 20 additional police officers and four full-time civilian staff in 2023.
Winnipeg
-
Month after finishing home build, owners told to scrap plans due to administrative error
A month after finishing their newly built home complete with a basement suite, a Manitoba couple has been told to scrap their plans due to an administrative error made by the rural municipality.
-
Manitoba launches strategy to end homelessness that adds hundreds of housing units
Manitoba has set out a plan to tackle homelessness that includes creating hundreds of new social housing units and implementing more services to deal with the complex issue that worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Deeply-rooted emotional wounds': Family of woman killed in assault left shocked and angry
The family of a woman who died from an assault on O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation is working to keep her memory alive, and is calling for resources to put an end to violence in their community.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa housing committee's delay of project due to parking complaint draws backlash
Ottawa's housing committee is facing criticism after a proposed development in Orléans that includes dozens of affordable housing units was delayed due to a lack of parking spaces.
-
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled due to lack of volunteers, money
Ottawa's St. Patrick's Day parade, a decades-long tradition, has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers and funding.
-
Ottawa sees 15 cm of snow Tuesday
The significant snowfall that has coated Ottawa and the area with about 15 cm of snow.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Saskatoon man with Down syndrome fighting to keep him out of locked long-term care ward
Cory Kadlec has Down syndrome. He was living in a care home, but in June he was taken to Royal University Hospital because he was having seizures.
-
'We are expecting delays': Saskatoon businesses say drawn-out bridge construction will hurt sales
Saskatoon motorists should prepare for traffic delays as crews begin construction on one of the most travelled stretches of road in the city.
-
Vancouver
-
'A very isolated incident': B.C. dealership responds to complaints about electric vehicle purchases
Car dealer Go Auto confirmed there were “some challenges” with the sale of electric vehicles after it took over ownership of Dams Ford Lincoln on the Langley Bypass, but said it is actively resolving those issues.
-
'I hope it's the end of it': Late winter snowstorm slams Metro Vancouver
Just when the days were getting longer and people were dreaming of spring, a late-winter storm slammed the South Coast.
-
More snow in store for B.C.'s South Coast, Environment Canada says
Just hours after snowfall warnings were lifted on the Lower Mainland, residents are being told there's more winter weather in store.
Regina
-
-
Here's how much Regina Catalyst Committee's proposed projects could cost
Regina’s Catalyst Committee is proposing five projects to be built in the city in the coming years, ranging in price from about $20 million to $172 million.
-
'My heart needs to heal properly': Court hears impact statements during sentencing submissions for Dillon Whitehawk
Dillon Whitehawk sat still, staring straight ahead in the courtroom as he listened to the loved ones of Keesha Bitternose detail the pain he's caused them.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. making prescription contraceptives free this year
The B.C. government says it will be the first province in Canada to make prescription contraceptives free for all residents.
-
Pacheedaht requests $24M for new school so students can skip lengthy commute
A remote community on southwest Vancouver Island has requested funding for a new school, so students can avoid a treacherous commute.
-
'Difficult news': Sidney-Anacortes ferry not restarting until 2030
An international ferry that connects Vancouver Island with the U.S. will not be restarting operations anytime soon.