HALIFAX -- Major changes to Nova Scotia's education system are on the way after the province's Liberal government introduced a sweeping omnibus bill Thursday that will eliminate seven English language school boards and change the composition of the union that represents 9,600 public school teachers.

However, Premier Stephen McNeil's Liberal government made some last-minute changes to the bill, which prompted the Nova Scotia Teachers Union to drop their threat to stage an illegal strike.

"A strike has been averted," union president Liette Doucet told a news conference outside the union's Halifax headquarters. "I know this has been a stressful time. We are very aware of the impact a strike could have on families and it was a big part of our decision making process."

Doucet said the union doesn't agree with the legislation, but would work with the province to implement changes that will improve classroom conditions for students and teachers.

Earlier, Education Minister Zach Churchill said the seven regional boards will be dissolved as of March 31. As well, principals, vice-principals and senior supervisory staff will be removed from the union and rolled into a new association affiliated with the NSTU, with their seniority and pay protected.

The changes come after the union overwhelmingly voted in favour of illegal job action to protest any attempts to remove about 1,000 senior administrators from its ranks, as recommended in a report by consultant Avis Glaze.

"These are reasonable changes that have been a long time coming," said Churchill. "For the teachers and principals who have been concerned they will see their voice reflected in here, that we have acted on their concerns while still achieving the goals and objectives that Dr. Glaze has laid out for us."

In a compromise move, the government said it will work with teachers and their union to develop teaching and leadership standards instead of creating a college of educators, as recommended by Glaze.

"But we are not backing down at all on the objective of having standards of excellence in teaching and leadership, so we will work with the union and our teachers and administrators to establish those standards," said Churchill.

The Nova Scotia School Boards Association issued a statement saying it remains concerned about the loss of "elected voices for students and communities."

Association president Hank Middleton said the elimination of the seven boards removes a "level of democratic representation for the people of Nova Scotia."

"Board members care about students and education," he said. "We do not want to see further disruption in the education system as we know that harms students."

The government said it has also agreed to work with the union on extracurricular activities, professional development, teacher recruitment, rural education, the educational needs of new immigrants, French language education, students living in poverty and children in care.

The premier said he believes his government has compromised and addressed union concerns expressed in two previous meetings with Doucet.

"We have compromised to the point where we can move this bill forward knowing full well that the decisions we have made are in the best interests of kids and the system," said McNeil.

The administrators association is to take effect Aug.1. Members will pay dues to the union, although they won't be able to unionize on their own or take job action.

Churchill said under the changes, association members would not be allowed to teach more than 50 per cent of the time, meaning the province will have to hire up to 30 new full-time equivalent positions.

The bill also significantly increases fines for illegal job actions, aligning them with those for other government unions.

While the Acadian school board will remain in place, the other boards will be replaced by a new Provincial Advisory Council of Education composed of 15 members representing all regions of the province.

Two of those seats will be held by representatives of the African Nova Scotian and Mi'kmaq communities. As well, a representative with experience in inclusive education will sit on the council.

Once the boards are dissolved, a one-time payout will go to elected board members to cover stipends through to the end of their current terms in 2020. Government officials said as a result $2.3 million in annual savings would "go back into schools."

An act to oversee the Acadian board will be introduced later in the session, the government said.

Kenneth Gaudet, chairman of the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) issued a statement praising the new Education Reform Act.

"A law that the CSAP can call its own is much more than symbolic," he said. "For the first time, there will be a unique structure for French first language education. This new framework will inform a symbiotic, 'win-win' relationship between the ministry and the CSAP and will contribute to academic excellence."

School board offices will remain in place, but they will become regional education centres. The centres will continue to make the same regional and local decisions they do now, the government said. However, the superintendents will report to the deputy minister of education.

"This is not about just saving money," Churchill said. "Long term with a more efficient structure we will achieve savings through shared services and through more streamlined processes."

Tim Halman, the Progressive Conservative education critic and a former teacher, said the legislation leaves a lot of questions unanswered.

"They have vaporized elected school boards," said Halman. "I think there is a real vacuum right now, a real gap as to where do parents go if they have concerns about the school system."

The NDP's Claudia Chender said it appears the government listened to some of the union's concerns, but she wondered whether it's too late.

"Although we see concessions in this bill ... it obviously would have been better to have respectful and principled bargaining happen before the introduction of a piece of legislation that fundamentally changes the nature of the association of educators in this province."