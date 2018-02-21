

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union says it has received a strong strike mandate from its membership, but there won't be any immediate job action.

Liette Doucet says 93 per cent of the union's membership participated in a vote Tuesday, and 82.5 per cent voted in favour of authorizing an illegal strike.

Doucet says the union is now calling on Premier Stephen McNeil and Education Minister Zach Churchill to hold meaningful consultations with teachers on proposed education reforms before passing any legislation.

She says if the union decides to take some kind of job action it will give parents enough notice to make alternate arrangements for their children, but she isn't saying how much time that will be.

Churchill has questioned the union's decision to seek an illegal strike mandate, saying job action is not in the best interests of students.

The union called the strike vote last week to protest the province's decision to largely endorse a consultant's report recommending education reforms, including the removal of 1,000 principals, vice-principals and supervisors from the union.

The report by consultant Avis Glaze makes 22 recommendations, including eliminating the province's seven English-language school boards and creating a provincial college of educators to license and regulate the profession.