

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- With just hours to go before a threatened strike, the union at the Halifax shipyard where the next generation of Royal Canadian Navy vessels is under construction has agreed to go back to the bargaining table.

Unifor had given 48-hour strike notice, with picket lines expected to go up Saturday morning.

However, the union issued a news release Friday afternoon saying that negotiators would return to the bargaining table with Irving Shipbuilding on Monday.

Earlier this week, the union said a strong majority of 850 unionized employees at Irving's Halifax Shipyard had rejected a tentative contract.

However, Adam Hersey, the union local's business agent, says Irving told them it is prepared to make a "good faith effort" to address some of the concerns his union members have raised.

The union says it will have no further comment until bargaining is concluded, while the company confirmed the talks but refused further comment "out of respect for the collective bargaining process."

The shipyard has said it is planning to build up to six Arctic and offshore patrol ships and 15 Canadian surface combatants over the next 25 years, referring to the projects as "the backbone of the Royal Canadian Navy."