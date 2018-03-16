Featured
Student arrested after firearm threat at N.B. high school
Riverview High School is seen on Thursday, March 16, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 12:55PM ADT
A student has been arrested following a gun threat at Riverview High School on Thursday.
The school was put into a hold and secure after a student reported being threatened by another student with a firearm in a washroom.
The RCMP was called to the area, where they arrested a student near the school, but off the property, without incident.
Classes resumed Thursday afternoon.