Students were on school bus involved in fatal two-vehicle collision; N.B. RCMP release ages of victims
Police have released the ages of the two people who died when a car and school bus collided in Charlo, N.B., Tuesday, and have also confirmed that students were on the bus at the time.
The RCMP says the two men, who had been travelling in the car, were 65 and 27-years-old. They were both from Atholville, N.B.
Around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP and the Charlo Fire Department responded to the two-vehicle collision on Route 11.
Once on scene, police say they found the men dead inside the car.
The driver of the school bus, along with three students that were on board at the time of the collision, were not seriously injured.
The driver and two students were taken to hospital as a precaution.
The RCMP says it is working with the Anglophone North School District to ensure support is available for people affected by the crash.
Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation and an autopsy will be scheduled to figure out exactly how the two men died.
An RCMP accident reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting in the investigation.
Members of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Department of Justice and Public Safety assisted at the scene.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crown wants Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returned to jail to await trial
Crown prosecutors want Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich sent back to jail to await trial, claiming she breached her bail conditions by agreeing to participate in an event next month where she will receive a 'Freedom Award.'
DEVELOPING | 'Somebody out there is missing this child': Remains of young girl found in water in Dunnville, Ont.
Provincial police announced Wednesday the human remains found in the water in Dunnville, Ont., the day before are that of a young girl.
'Suffer in silence:' Experts worry of fallout from public reaction to Amber Heard's testimony
As Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard stretches into its fifth week, experts say public reaction to Heard's testimony sends a perilous reminder that despite the 'MeToo' movement, the credibility of alleged victims of abuse can be fragile.
Prince Charles, Camilla visit Ukrainian church in Ottawa on second day of royal tour
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, lit candles and listened to a prayer service on Wednesday inside a gilded Ukrainian Orthodox cathedral in Ottawa, while congregants and onlookers waved blue-and-yellow flags and Union Jacks outside.
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
Portugal identifies five monkeypox infections, Spain has eight suspected cases
Portuguese authorities said on Wednesday they had identified five cases of rare monkeypox infection and Spain's health services are testing eight potential cases after Britain put Europe on alert for the virus.
Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears
Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman killed by police in New Brunswick in June 2020, was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg, the pathologist who conducted an autopsy on her said Wednesday.
Women are almost twice as likely to be trapped in a car after a crash: study
A new study out of the United Kingdom has found that women are almost twice as likely as men to be trapped in a vehicle after a crash.
Worry, buyer's remorse high as real estate market slowdown materializes
A wave of buyer's remorse is taking shape in several heated real estate markets, after housing prices started dropping and the number of sales slowed over the last two months.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner releases statement about 'scary' carjacking in Toronto
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is speaking for the first time since he was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside of a Toronto movie theatre earlier this week.
-
Ontario gas prices about to take massive drop. Here's the best time to fill up
Drivers are set to get some major relief at the pumps with gas prices set to take a huge drop in Ontario.
-
Victim of attempted carjacking says she’s more 'sad' than angry after teen arrested
The victim of an attempted carjacking on Tuesday says she was in "shock" as three males demanded she hand over her vehicle's keys outside a Walmart Supercentre in Etobicoke.
Calgary
-
Police seek driver who may have given ride to accused killer Talal Amer
Calgary police want to speak to the driver of a vehicle who may have given accused killer Talal Amer a ride after a shooting and subsequent car crash that claimed the life of a mother of five.
-
'Put this process in the past': Kenney confident he'll win UCP review
Alberta's premier was "optimistic for a very good result" as the hours ticked down on his United Conservative Party leadership review, with results due after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Alberta wildlife centre treating fox kits that became infected with avian influenza
A central Alberta wildlife centre is caring for four young foxes, two of which are on the mend after contracting avian flu.
Montreal
-
Legault says English health-care worries over Bill 96 are 'disinformation'; experts disagree
Peppered with questions on Bill 96, Legault said there's been 'disinformation' spreading, in his opinion -- and that on one important question, health care, many critics of the bill are wrong. In fact, the bill is confusing on that point and the details still haven't been fully explained.
-
Animal rights activists want to take Longueuil, Quebec to court over deer cull
Animal rights activists have filed a lawsuit against the City of Longueuil and the Quebec government for what they are calling an "unnecessary and cruel slaughter" to control the deer population at Michel-Chartrand Park.
-
Trudeau says Ottawa watching Quebec's proposed changes to language law 'carefully'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is watching 'carefully' how Quebec's Bill 96 is playing out provincially and respects the freedom of members of Parliament to protest it.
Edmonton
-
'Put this process in the past': Kenney confident he'll win UCP review
Alberta's premier was "optimistic for a very good result" as the hours ticked down on his United Conservative Party leadership review, with results due after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Edmonton Elks, Calgary Stampeders players will be in legal strike position Thursday
Elks and Stampeders players were the only ones to open training camp Sunday after talks between the CFL and CFL Players' Association on a new collective bargaining agreement broke off Saturday.
-
Bullet holes found in several south Edmonton homes, no injuries reported
Edmonton police are asking residents of the Cavanagh and Allard neighbourhoods to check their homes for damage after bullet holes were found in several houses in the area.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay roofer hopes to win a worldwide contest
Michelle Mulder, owner of ‘Nailed it Roofing’ in North Bay, is nominated for 'Female Roofer of the Year.'
-
Ill hiker extracted from Ontario park by helicopter
The Royal Canadian Air Force came to the rescue Monday after a hiker needed urgent medical assistance while in Algonquin Provincial Park, located northeast of Huntsville, Ont.
-
DaBaby cancels two days before Sudbury concert
Friday's DaBaby concert in Greater Sudbury has been cancelled, Greater Sudbury announced Wednesday.
London
-
'There is kindness out there': local woman reunited with stolen polar bear statue
A woman who had her polar bear statue stolen from her front garden last week has managed to get it back in what was a heartfelt reunion on Wednesday.
-
'Brandon has been shot': London police investigating early morning shooting
London, Ont. police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city.
-
'Everybody is OK' after pickup slams into roadside restaurant
It was not a typical morning at Country Sisters Restaurant after a pickup truck ended up inside the building.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple bridges seriously damaged in flash floods, more rain on the way for Manitoba
Manitoba is bracing for more rain as it works to repair multiple bridges that were seriously damaged in flash floods over the weekend.
-
Police charge Winnipeg man with multiple child pornography offences
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 69-year-old man with multiple offences following an investigation into child sexual abuse imagery that spanned multiple months.
-
'A pretty amazing phenomenon': Giant ice shoves form on Lake Winnipeg
Even though it is spring, some Manitobans were in for a cool surprise over the weekend as ice piled up on the shore of Lake Winnipeg, creating what looked like giant hills of ice.
Ottawa
-
LIVE BLOG
LIVE BLOG | Live updates: Prince Charles and Camilla visit Ottawa
Follow along for live updates on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla's visit to Ottawa on Wednesday.
-
Prince Charles and Camilla spend the day in Ottawa
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla had a busy itinerary in Ottawa on Day 2 of their visit to Canada, running behind schedule for much of the day, but patient royal watchers were thrilled to meet them.
-
Crown wants Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich returned to jail to await trial
Crown prosecutors want Ottawa protest organizer Tamara Lich sent back to jail to await trial, claiming she breached her bail conditions by agreeing to participate in an event next month where she will receive a 'Freedom Award.'
Saskatoon
-
Brother of alleged Sask. group home sexual assault victim worries his days were 'filled with dread'
A man whose brother lived in a group home in Hepburn, Sask. and was allegedly abused by a worker is speaking out.
-
Riders stay connected in Saskatoon as CFL labour talks drag on
The Canadian Football League and Players Association have still not reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, but that hasn’t stopped some members of the green and white from working out.
-
'She’s worth it': Family continues to seek answers in Saskatoon woman's death 60 years ago
Wednesday marks 60 years since the murder of Saskatoon woman Alexandra Wiwcharuk — and her family still hopes to find her killer.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mom who suffocated 8-year-old daughter loses appeal of sentence
A B.C. woman who was convicted of killing her eight-year-old daughter by suffocating her with a plastic bag has lost her bid to have her sentence reduced, according to a decision from the B.C. Court of Appeal.
-
'Cougar' spotted in Vancouver neighbourhood was actually a large house cat: police
Police were called to a Vancouver neighbourhood for reports of a cougar sighting in the area. What they found was something else.
-
A human bone was found near Kamloops airport in March, police now know who it belonged to
A human bone found in Kamloops in late March has been identified as belonging to a 22-year-old man who went missing earlier that month.
Regina
-
Former Regina doctor cleared of multiple sexual assault charges
A former doctor accused of multiple sexual assaults has been found not guilty by a Regina judge, following a lengthy trial.
-
Regina Synchronized Swimming Club finds podium twice at Nationals
Regina Synchronized Swimming Club brought home a gold and silver medal at the 2022 Canadian Championships in Quebec City.
-
Landspout tornado touched down in southern Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Caron, Sask. on Tuesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Caught on cam: Trees fall on Nanaimo home amid B.C. windstorm
A pair of tall trees toppled onto a Nanaimo, B.C., home Wednesday as a windstorm wreaked havoc on Vancouver Island.
-
Widespread power outages, cruise cancellation as windstorm hits Vancouver Island
Tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers across Vancouver Island were without power Wednesday morning as Environment Canada forecasted wind gusts over 100 km/h.
-
Saanich resident arrested for more than $10K in lumber thefts
West Shore RCMP say a Saanich, B.C., resident has been arrested after thousands of dollars worth of lumber was stolen out of the Colwood, B.C., area.