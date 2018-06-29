

CTV Atlantic





A 36-year-old man and 36-year-old woman, both from Sunny Corner, N.B., were arrested after drugs were discovered during a search of their home on June 26.

The Northeast District Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at a home on River Road in Sunny Corner on June 26. During the search police seized a quantity of suspected crystal meth, firearms, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Jared Andrew Young appeared in Miramichi Provincial Court on June 28, and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine. Young was released on an undertaking to the court until his next court appearance on July 23.

The 36-year-old woman was released by police on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.