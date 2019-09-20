

A rooming house was evacuated Thursday evening as police responded to what they are calling a “clandestine laboratory” in Edmundston, N.B.

The Edmundston Police Force says they found products and equipment that may be related to drug production at the rooming house on Monseigneur Plourde Avenue.

Police were concerned the products may be harmful, or even explosive, so they ordered an evacuation of the rooming house around 8:30 p.m.

Nineteen tenants were forced to evacuate the building, along with some neighbouring homes.

“We did an assessment on all of them and they were basically told there was a Hazmat situation occurring, and that they were evacuated and would be advised when they could return,” said Dale Paterson, a volunteer with the Canadian Red Cross in Woodstock, N.B.

Members of the clandestine lab dismantling team responded to the scene to assist police with seizing the products. The Fredericton Police Force’s explosive technician team was also called to the scene to ensure there were no explosives among the products.

“The items found will be seized and an analysis will be done to determine their nature,” said the Edmundston Police Force in a news release.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they do have a suspect confirmed, though no arrests have been made at this time. Police say the individual moved into the rooming house two or three days before Thursday’s evacuation.

Police say the owner of the building is not a suspect in their investigation.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers from Edmundston and Woodstock arranged emergency lodging and meals for 16 people who required assistance following the evacuation order.

The evacuees were allowed to return home Friday.

No injuries were reported.

