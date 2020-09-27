HALIFAX -- A 22-year-old man is facing charges after a single vehicle collision near Aldersville, N.S. sent a female passenger to hospital early Sunday morning.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 12 in Aldersville, N.S. at approximately 4:25 a.m. on September 27.

Police say the car was travelling on Highway 12, went off the road and struck a pole.

A female passenger was transported to hospital by EHS with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, showed signs of impairment and was arrested at the scene.

He suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS. He was later released from custody and charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.