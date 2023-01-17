Swords, grenades among weapons seized from Cole Harbour home after accidental 911 call

According to the news release, police seized four handguns and numerous long guns, including a carbine, loaded magazines, grenades, two swords, a spear, multiple knives and ammunition from a home in Cole Harbour, N.S. (RCMP) According to the news release, police seized four handguns and numerous long guns, including a carbine, loaded magazines, grenades, two swords, a spear, multiple knives and ammunition from a home in Cole Harbour, N.S. (RCMP)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest

Police in western Germany carried Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters away Tuesday from the edge of an open coal pit mine where they demonstrated against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for the mine's expansion, German news agency dpa reported.

Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband

Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island