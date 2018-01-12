

CTV Atlantic





A 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a collision that left a woman with a broken neck after she was pinned against a home in Sydney.

Zachary David MacKenzie is facing charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The Sydney man was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre and is due to appear in provincial court Friday.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a home on St. Peter’s Road around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

A car struck 36-year-old Angelique Swann, who was standing at a bus stop with her daughter Stella.

She was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital. Her partner Jason MacLean says that Swann has a broken neck, a fractured collarbone, a broken rib and stiches in her forehead.

“She’s very lucky,” he said. “She very easily could have been paralyzed.”

Although Swann managed to push Stella out of the way, the family dog was killed in the crash. Several other children waiting for the school bus were uninjured.

MacLean said drivers need to be careful and use common sense behind the wheel.

“There are so many children that, every morning, are at that bus stop,” he said. “It just could have been so much worse.”

Witnesses told CTV Atlantic that the driver of the car was a woman who remained at the scene, and there was a male passenger.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.