A woman is seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle which then crashed into a home in Sydney Thursday morning.

Homeowner Rose Barron says she awoke to the sound of a loud crash around 8:30 a.m. Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the home on St. Peter’s Road a short time later.

Police say the car struck the woman then crashed into the home, pinning her against it.

She was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

A dog was also struck and killed in the collision.

Barron says the woman was waiting with her child at a bus stop outside the home at the time of the crash. She also says other children were present.

“He lost control, went over here, and hit the woman … and dragged her. I just know that she was jammed up against [the house] and then the cops asked us to go in,” says Barron.

“I went in and got a great big blanket for all the kids. Her daughter was in that crowd … the other little children were trying to comfort her as well.”

St. Peter’s Road was closed to traffic for several hours Thursday morning, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.