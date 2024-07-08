Sydney, N.S., sees major economic boost from Women’s World Curling Championships

The World Women’s Curling Championships, held from March 16 to 24 at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., delivered a significant economic boost to the region.

The combined spending of out-of-town participants, delegates, and spectators who visited Sydney for the event, in combination with the expenditures made by the event organizers, totalled just over $10 million, according to a Monday news release from the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

According to an economic impact report produced by Sport Tourism Canada, the combined purchase of goods and services by the event organizers and local partners totaled just under $1.3 million. The championships also supported nearly $4.3 million in federal, provincial and local tax revenues across Canada.

“The BKT Tires World Women’s Curling Championships not only showcased world-class curling but also delivered substantial economic benefits,” said Mayor Amanda McDougall. “These numbers demonstrate the importance of hosting major sporting events and their role in stimulating economic activity and community engagement.”

The Nova Scotia Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Allan MacMaster said the event was a resounding success.

“The Women's World Curling Championships have brought tremendous economic vitality to our province and Sydney, showcasing our region as a vibrant hub for international sports,” said MacMaster. “This success reinforces our commitment to fostering economic growth and enhancing community pride through sports tourism.”

ACOA provided an $850,000 non-repayable contribution to the Cape Breton Regional Municipality for venue enhancements at Centre 200 and to help host the event, said the release.

“The Women’s World Curling Championships shone a spotlight on Sydney, showing the world that high-calibre events like this can be successfully held here. It is clear from these numbers that major international events provide significant economic benefits, bringing in more visitors, and more business to the region,” said Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

