A Cape Breton woman who suffered a skull fracture and broken neck after being struck by a vehicle says positivity is helping her heal.

Angelique Swann was waiting at the bus stop with her five-year-old daughter when an out-of-control car struck her and pinned her to a home.

Witnesses say she pushed her daughter out of harm's way.

Swann doesn’t remember the exact moment, but says she can vividly recall nearly everything else about the terrifying crash.

"I remember what was going through my head as it was happening,” says Swann. “I was just coaching myself through, saying to myself, 'O.K., you're still O.K. You can still move your toes, and you still know your name and what day it is.”

Swann is able to get up and move around for short periods, but spends most of her time in a chair. She may still need surgery on her neck, but she’s optimistic about her long-term recovery. Swann also says her daughter is coping as well as can be expected.

A benefit dance has been planned for Swann and her family on Feb. 17 at the Branch 12 legion in Sydney. She says the reaction from the community has been overwhelming.

"It's been a lovefest, more than anything,” says Swann. “It's weird to be involved in such a scary, tragic accident … but it's been a celebration ever since."

The passenger in the vehicle is facing criminal negligence causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.

Swann says she doesn’t feel resentment to whoever was responsible for the crash.

"I feel the same for them. I hope they're receiving compassion and love.”

Swann says she will continue to focus on her recovery and the good that is coming from something bad.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.