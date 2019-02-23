

A Syrian family says they are filled with relief and gratitude after they managed to escape a house fire in Fredericton.

The fire started around 11 a.m. Saturday. The family of eight had already escaped the blaze before crews arrived.

“When crews arrived on scene the structure was fully involved with flames and heavy smoke coming out of the front of the structure,” said Fredericton Fire Department Platoon Capt. Mike Mizner.

Mizner says it took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

“One thing we can advise the public is to make sure they have a fire escape plan that they know where to go so the family can meet outside to make sure everyone’s accounted for,” he suggested.

While the family has lost everything in the fire, mother Midiya Bda says she’s just thankful no one was injured.

“We are very happy that everybody’s safe,” said Bda through an interpreter. “My children are OK, no harm for them, and we are very, very thankful for our community, for the Multicultural Association of Fredericton.”

The Multicultural Association of Fredericton has found a temporary home for the family. Any clothing, food, or monetary donations can be made through the organization.

Meanwhile, fire officials are still trying to determine what caused the blaze.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown

