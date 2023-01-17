Tax agreement 'exit clause' will end a deal between the province of N.B. and First Nations
An almost 30-year-old tax revenue sharing agreement between the province of New Brunswick and some First Nations reserves in the province will be dissolved at the end of this month.
For Madawaska First Nation's business sector - it will have a huge impact.
"That has caused a huge upheaval,” said Patricia Bernard, the chief of Madawaka First Nation.
“We've been relying on those agreements for our economic development, for our resource revenue and now they're being cancelled because Premier Higgs does not believe them to be sustainable,” Bernard said.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is using an exit clause to the agreement saying it gives the First Nations an unfair advantage.
"I'm hoping that we can develop an economic partnership with First Nations,” Higgs said. “So that we can continue to see all First Nations rise and be able to have those potentials for everyone in the community."
When it was drawn up, the tax sharing amounted to about $27,000 a year. They now stand between $60 million and $70 million.
"The agreement is that the band or the business keeps 95 per cent of that tax and the province gets five per cent of that tax,” said Ross Perley, the chief of Neqotkuk (Tobique) First Nation. “That's the sharing part of the agreement."
The province is now offering a development agreement, which supports health, education and economic development.
The agreement was that the province collected the First Nations tax and returned 95 per cent, up to $8 million, and 70 per cent thereafter.
"It's quite insulting actually that you could take a community that is succeeding very well and take that away just to micromanage,” said Bernard.
“To come in and have another level of red tape for no other reason than what we may assume is a racist sort of attitude."
Without the tax sharing agreement, First Nations like the Madawaska Maliseet First Nation could set their own tax rate, but the premier says business suppliers still must adhere to provincial rates.
"Businesses that operate in our province are not going to break the provincial rules,” said Higgs, referring to supplies of businesses on the reserve.
“I mean, they won't be able to operate throughout the province if that's the case and so it's a moot argument in many ways of how this might end up. Could they at the end of the day have their own taxation model? Maybe."
"Madawaska will be doing their own law making and we're rolling out with the cannabis and tobacco business licensing law that we will be administering and overseeing under our jurisdiction of the constitution,” said Bernard, who holds a law degree from the University of New Brunswick.
First Nations say dissolving the agreement for tax sharing with the province is driving a wedge even further between them and the Higgs government.
"Unless that becomes acknowledged, the relationship will remain strained,” Bernard said.
"The tax agreement is the issue. All we can say is my relationship is strained. Yes it is, but it is because of this singular issue,” said Higgs.
The agreement with the Wolastoqey First Nations ends Jan. 31.
A similar agreement with the Mi'kmaq First Nations ends on Dec. 31.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Just unacceptable': Air Canada forgets passenger's customized wheelchair in Toronto
An Ontario man is struggling to get around while on vacation in Chile after Air Canada forgot his customized wheelchair in Toronto.
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
Police search for answers at 'vast' Quebec explosion site where three found dead
The investigation into the causes of a fatal blast at a propane company north of Montreal could be long and complex, police said Tuesday after three bodies were found at the site.
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118: retirement home
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.
'I feel strong:' Bail hearing for sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
Two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions testified in a courtroom during a bail hearing Tuesday.
Toronto
-
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant in Ontario as cases rise
Cases of a new, highly-transmissible Omicron subvariant have risen in Ontario, and the former head of the province’s science table said it will become the next dominant COVID-19 strain.
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts. This is how to protect yourself
New tech tricks are allowing thieves to steal cars in Toronto at an alarming rate with at least 32 cars stolen per day since the start of 2023.
-
'I'm a super lucky, healthy person': 80-year-old Toronto fitness trainer has no plans to slow down
Years after most people retire, Dee Simpson is still working hard and working out and she's helping others to do the same as a fitness trainer.
Calgary
-
Eligible Albertans can apply for $600 affordability payments starting Jan. 18
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
-
Off-duty Calgary police officer charged in domestic incident
Charges have been laid against a member of the Calgary Police Service in connection with an off-duty incident that occurred last week.
-
No injuries in explosion, fire at southeast Calgary distillery
Firefighters were called to a distillery in southeast Calgary on Tuesday after reports of an explosion and fire on the roof of the building.
Montreal
-
Quebec appoints mediator at Montreal hospital after nurses threaten to quit en masse
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is appointing an outside mediator to resolve the nursing crisis unfolding at the emergency room of a Montreal hospital. About 100 nurses at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal are threatening to quit.
-
New York woman kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec in 2020 testifies about ordeal
A woman from Upstate New York who was kidnapped and held in a Quebec cottage for two days says she still lives with the consequences of the September 2020 event.
-
Elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. get skis after four-day wait ahead of major competition
A team of young elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. says their equipment has now arrived, four days after their flight to B.C. It comes just in time for a major competition.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she won't pursue COVID-19 pardon legislation on advice from justice officials
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she won't introduce legislation to pardon those convicted of COVID-19 public health violations because she has been advised to let the courts handle it. Smith says she is following the direction of Justice Minister Tyler Shandro and the deputy attorney general.
-
Former educational assistant facing sexual assault, luring charges in northern Alberta
A 21-year-old woman who recently worked at a school in Hythe, Alta., has been charged with several sex offences and police believe there may be more victims yet to come forward.
-
'Giving back is healing': Edmonton girl fights brain cancer and raises money for Ben Stelter Fund
Cecily Eklund likes to help people, and she's using her experiences as a kid with cancer to raise money for other families in the same situation.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing Sudbury snowmobiler recovered from lake
An underwater search and recovery unit has recovered the body of a missing snowmobiler in Estaire, south of Sudbury, on Tuesday.
-
Sudbury heart surgeon loses bid to have hospital privileges restored
A prominent heart surgeon in Sudbury who brought a less invasive operating method to the north has lost his latest court battle to have his hospital privileges restored at Health Sciences North.
-
Police confirm human remains belong to missing Kirkland Lake woman
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that human remains found Oct. 29, 2022, belong to Ashley Lafrance.
London
-
SUV rolls after puppy gets loose inside vehicle
A puppy was uninjured after the vehicle it was in rolled in Huron County. Around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 15, OPP were called to a crash outside Wingham involving an SUV.
-
'Life in lockdown': London, Ont. students produce COVID-19 cohort documentary
It’s a film produced by students, about students. Spearheaded by students in the Creative Arts Program at the Boys and Girls Club, the students share their experiences as being part of the 'COVID-19 cohort' and what life was like in lockdown.
-
Inflation down, food continues as high cost
The December Consumer Price Index released Tuesday shows more progress than expected, but economists are still concerned about some sectors in the economy that are making families lives more expensive.
Winnipeg
-
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
-
'It's going to cost you more': The impact of 'shelflation' on your groceries
With the price of food continuing to be high due to inflation, experts are concerned that it is creating a state of 'shelflation.'
-
'Makes me very angry': Winnipegger frustrated after pharmacy system failure
A Winnipeg woman says a system crash at Shoppers Drug Mart has left her without her pain medication for two days.
Ottawa
-
Elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. get skis after four-day wait ahead of major competition
A team of young elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. says their equipment has now arrived, four days after their flight to B.C. It comes just in time for a major competition.
-
Fear of upselling as some surgeries move to for-profit clinics in Ontario
As the Ford government allows thousands of backlogged surgeries to take place at private clinics, there are concerns patients could be paying for more than they need.
-
Ukrainian refugee sees hockey dream come true as he skates with Ottawa 67's
A lifetime dream came true for a Ukrainian refugee in Ottawa as he laced up to skate with a local hockey team.
Saskatoon
-
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Prince Albert, Sask.
A man is dead following a shooting involving police in Prince Albert.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
-
'Like an ice world': Frosty conditions perfect for photographers in Saskatoon
Photographers like Oscar, who’s visiting from China, are taking advantage of the recent conditions to create captivating scenery in Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
'Thank you for not giving up': Council unanimously supports $2.16M draft plan to uplift Chinatown
Help is on the way for Vancouver’s Chinatown after city council approved a $2.16-million action plan to revitalize the neighbourhood.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
-
B.C. premier says 'progress' being made on free birth control promise
B.C. Premier David Eby says his government is making progress on providing free access to prescription birth control as advocates urge the NDP to make good on a campaign promise quickly.
Regina
-
Sunwing cancelling majority of remaining winter flights from Regina
Sunwing has cancelled the majority of its flights out of Regina for the remainder of the winter travel season.
-
Total of 7 people charged in string of break-ins surrounding Regina: RCMP
An ongoing investigation into a wave of break-ins surrounding Regina led to RCMP charging seven people.
-
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Prince Albert, Sask.
A man is dead following a shooting involving police in Prince Albert.
Vancouver Island
-
Manslaughter charge laid in death of Nanaimo woman
A 38-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 27-year-old Amy Watts, whose body was found in a wooded area in downtown Nanaimo, B.C., in June 2021.
-
Rare video captures birth of elephant seal near Victoria
A nature photographer and volunteer at a marine ecological reserve near Victoria has captured video of the moment a northern elephant seal was born off Vancouver Island.
-
Man hospitalized after alleged road rage incident in Comox, B.C.
Mounties in the Comox Valley say one man was arrested and another was sent to hospital after a "serious assault" occurred on Friday.